Financial Resources Group Completes Strategic Merger with Professional Investors Network

LPL Financial's largest enterprise inks $2B deal in its continued expansion of services to financial professionals.

FORT MILL, S.C., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC (Financial Resources Group) announced today that it has completed its merger with Professional Investors Network. Professional Investors Network brings to the firm over $2 billion in assets under management with over 50 registered representatives. Professional Investors Network became part of Financial Resources Group and will now operate under the firm's entity.

The merger combines Financial Resources Group's expertise in providing customized services to financial professionals along with Professional Investors Network's skillset in the operations, compliance and advisor development spaces. Additionally, it will allow Financial Resources Group to continue its expansion of offerings to its advisors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Professional Investors Network to our dynamic firm," said Steve Lank, President of Financial Resources Group. "Their outstanding leadership team and dedicated staff are wonderful assets to our organization and will play instrumental roles in helping us take our offerings to the next level for our advisors."

Previously headquartered in South Windsor, Connecticut, Professional Investors Network formed in 2000 and has been one of the top producing groups in the country for three different independent firms with Securities America being their former broker-dealer.

"We couldn't have partnered with a better organization," said Bill Brice, Managing Partner of Professional Investors Network. "Financial Resources Group is an industry leader with an impressive catalog of offerings for financial advisors. We were highly impressed with their streamlined compliance efforts, advanced marketing techniques and efficient back-office support. Through their relationship with LPL Financial, we now have access to state-of-the art technology solutions which will further enhance our unique business development model, making Financial Resources Group a premier destination for those looking to grow their businesses and leave a lasting legacy."

"We have some incredible things in the works for our advisors and are very excited to share this with everyone in the coming months," said Lank. "Our partnership with Professional Investors Network will be taking Financial Resources Group to new heights, so stay tuned for more details."

About Financial Resources Group

Based in Fort Mill, SC, Financial Resources Group is LPL Financial's largest enterprise*, providing customized services to financial advisors and financial institutions to help them grow their programs and practices. Representatives are registered through LPL Financial as their broker-dealer. For more information on Financial Resources Group, visit https://www.financialresourcesgroup.net

About Professional Investors Network

Professional Investors Network has been providing financial professionals with supervisory, operational and consulting services since 2000. For more information, visit https://www.professionalinvestorsllc.com/

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. They serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. For more information, visit www.lpl.com

* Based on assets (brokerage and advisory), total revenue and affiliated professionals as of December 2022.

** As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2022, based on total revenue.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Resources Group Investment Services, member FINRA/SIPC, is a separate entity.

