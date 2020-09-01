Financial Resources Group Investment Services Announces Partnership With GreenState Credit Union

FORT MILL, S.C., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC (Financial Resources Group) announces their partnership with GreenState Credit Union, Iowa's largest financial cooperative. GreenState will be registered under the nation's largest independent broker-dealer*, LPL Financial and brings over $7 billion in assets serving more than 230,000 members.

GreenState is proud to join Financial Resources Group and LPL Financial which allows them to deliver financial advice and wealth management services to its members. Through this partnership, GreenState will be able to provide access to thousands of investment products, allowing advisors to tailor specifically to each person's needs.

"We chose the LPL platform given its industry-leading technology, dedication to advisor service, and client-first approach. The Financial Resources Group partnership enhances the value LPL provides and was a win-win for GreenState and the members we serve," states Jeff Disterhoft, President/CEO. "Over their 10-year track record, the talent they have been able to attract is impressive. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership."

The partnership comes on the heels of Financial Resources Group's 10th anniversary this month.

"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are excited to bring on GreenState Credit Union, one of the largest and one of the fastest growing credit unions in the country," said Mark Stieve, Partner & Director of Business Consulting and Development. "Partnering with an organization that shares our passion for client service and growth is truly exciting. With similar vision and values, we look to create one of the premier investment programs in the industry."

GreenState joins a list of over 85 financial institutions Financial Resources Group supports as a company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their businesses.

About Financial Resources Group

Financial Resources Group is based in Fort Mill, SC and provides customized services to financial advisors to help them grow their programs and practices that include, but are not limited to business development, onboarding, marketing support, and technology. Representatives are registered through LPL Financial as their broker-dealer. Today, Financial Resources Group supports over 85 financial institutions and over 1,000 financial professionals nationwide with more than $24 billion in brokerage and advisory assets and over $141 million in revenue. For more information on Financial Resources Group, visit https://www.financialresourcesgroup.net/

About GreenState Credit Union

GreenState Credit Union is Iowa's largest financial cooperative. Established in 1938, it has grown to $7 billion in assets serving over 230,000 members. Membership is open to anyone living or working in Iowa. For more information please call 319-339-1000 or visit https://www.greenstate.org/

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer*. They serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL Financial enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

* As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020, based on total revenue.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Resources Group Investment Services, member FINRA/SIPC, is a separate entity.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker/dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. GreenState Credit Union and GreenState Wealth Management are not registered as a broker/dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using GreenState Wealth Management, and may also be employees of GreenState Credit Union. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from and not affiliates of GreenState Credit Union or GreenState Wealth Management. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by NCUA or

Any Other Government Agency Not Credit Union

Guaranteed Not Credit Union

Deposits or Obligations May Lose

Value

Contact Information:

Financial Resources Group

Bruce Miller

[email protected]

704-816-8009

SOURCE Financial Resources Group

Related Links

https://www.financialresourcesgroup.net

