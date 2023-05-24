Financial Resources Group Investment Services Announces Partnership with Jacobian Wealth Advisory

Firm joins LPL Financial's largest enterprise

FORT MILL, S.C., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC (Financial Resources Group) announces their partnership with Jacobian Wealth Advisory led by Founder and President John F. Weber, CFA®, CFP®. Weber is registered under the nation's largest independent broker-dealer1, LPL Financial, and reported having served over $100 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets2.

President John F. Weber, CFA®, CFP®

"We couldn't be happier to partner with Jacobian Wealth Advisory," said J.J. Hudock, Director of Business Development at Financial Resources Group. "The professionalism and passion behind this firm is truly admirable and we very much look forward to building our partnership."

A Customized Approach

Driven by his mathematical background and passion for problem-solving, Weber founded Jacobian Wealth Advisory in 2019 to help others put together tailored financial plans for their future. Based in Lisle, IL, the firm specializes in providing affluent individuals and families with customized investment strategies and planning services.

"One key element in successful planning is to determine what is changing," said Weber. "This pertains to so much more than the stock markets. Taxes, estate law, politics, and social security are just a few, but our clients' changing goals have the biggest impact on the direction we head. Jacobian prides itself on addressing the specific needs of each client in the specific environment we are in."

Strategic Partners

Jacobian Wealth Advisory is pleased to join Financial Resources Group and LPL Financial which now allows them to access individualized business consulting, marketing, and technology solutions in an effort to expand upon their business. "We were looking to team up with a company that has a more personal approach while still being a part of a large enterprise," said Weber. "Financial Resources Group's white-glove services coupled with LPL Financial's industry leading technology is exactly what our firm was looking for and we are excited to begin our partnership."

Jacobian Wealth Advisory joins a list of over 1,000 financial professionals Financial Resources Group supports as a company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jacobian Wealth Advisory to the Financial Resources Group family," said Financial Resources Group president Steve Lank. "They have such a genuine passion to serve their clients and are a wonderful asset to the firm. We are eager to help take their business to the next level."

About Financial Resources Group

Based in Fort Mill, SC, Financial Resources Group is LPL Financial's largest enterprise3, providing customized services to financial advisors and financial institutions to help them grow their programs and practices. Representatives are registered through LPL Financial as their broker-dealer. For more information on Financial Resources Group, visit https://www.financialresourcesgroup.net

About Jacobian Wealth Advisory

Jacobian Wealth Advisory provides customized investment strategies and planning services to help their clients work toward their financial goals. For more information, visit www.jacobianwealthadvisory.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer*. They serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. For more information, visit www.lpl.com

1 As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2022, based on total revenue.

2 Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from January 2023.

3 Based on assets (brokerage and advisory), total revenue and affiliated professionals as of December 2022.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Resources Group Investment Services, member FINRA/SIPC, is a separate entity.

