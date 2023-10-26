Financial Resources Group Investment Services Announces Partnership with Wealth E&P

Firm joins LPL Financial's largest enterprise

FORT MILL, S.C. , Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Resources Group Investment Services, LLC (Financial Resources Group) announces their partnership with Wealth E&P of Alpharetta, GA. Wealth E&P is registered under the nation's largest independent broker-dealer1, LPL Financial, and brings over $300 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets2. They join from Triad Advisors, LLC.

Wealth E&P

"We are excited to welcome Wealth E&P, a fantastic team dedicated to providing the best possible services to their clients," said Steve Lank, President of Financial Resources Group. "Partnering with an organization that shares similar values as our firm with a client-centric approach, brings us excitement as we look forward to helping them enhance their offerings for their clients."

A Passion for Serving Others

After deciding to become a Financial Planner as a junior in high school, Wealth E&P founder Darrin S. Cohen, CFP® has always had a life-long passion for helping others obtain financial confidence. As a result, Cohen founded Wealth E&P in 2002 with the goal to help others plan for financial security. The team is driven by their passion to develop customized roadmaps for their clients' unique financial situations and helps them work toward achieving their goals, whether it be planning for a comfortable retirement, protecting their estate, or reviewing long-term care options.

Technology Enhancements

Wealth E&P is pleased to join Financial Resources Group and LPL Financial which now allow them to access to additional offerings for their client base. "We survey our clients regularly to get their feedback and learn how we can better serve them," said Cohen. "Recent feedback has been that our clients would like access to better technology and portfolio management solutions. Based on our team's due diligence efforts, we concluded LPL could best help us achieve those objectives on behalf of our clients."

Wealth E&P joins a list of over 1,000 financial professionals Financial Resources Group supports as a company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their businesses.

"Wealth E&P is a great group that takes pride in providing a higher-level service to their clients," said J.J. Hudock, Director of Business Development. "They are a great fit for Financial Resources Group and LPL Financial."

About Financial Resources Group

Based in Fort Mill, SC, Financial Resources Group is LPL Financial's largest enterprise3, providing customized services to financial advisors and financial institutions to help them grow their programs and practices. Representatives are registered through LPL Financial as their broker-dealer. For more information on Financial Resources Group, visit www.financialresourcesgroup.net

About Wealth E&P

Wealth E&P provides individuals with personalized wealth management strategies that seek to allow them to maintain their lifestyle with the goal of growing their assets. The firm specializes in providing retirement income planning, asset accumulation and preservation. For more information, visit www.wealthep.com

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer*. They serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. For more information, visit www.lpl.com

1 As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2023, based on total revenue.

2 Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from August 2023.

3 Based on assets (brokerage and advisory), total revenue and affiliated professionals as of July 2023.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Financial Resources Group Investment Services, member FINRA/SIPC, is a separate entity. Wealth E&P, Financial Resources Group Investment Services and LPL Financial are not affiliated.

