Financial Restructuring Expert Edmond Esses Joins The Brattle Group as Principal

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Edmond Esses to its New York office as a Principal in the firm's Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice. Mr. Esses brings nearly two decades of experience advising clients on complex bankruptcy and restructuring disputes.

Specializing in corporate value and solvency, Mr. Esses has experience as a financial advisor and an expert witness in major bankruptcy litigation, restructuring, and other financial disputes, including many that arose from the global financial crisis. His expertise extends to transfers of value and related-party transactions, inter-creditor disputes, avoidance actions, settlement evaluation, corporate fraud, credit lending, and the development and review of projections.

"Edmond's insights and experience working on high-profile disputes – from Puerto Rico's debt recovery plan to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy on behalf of RMBS Trustees – will be a tremendous asset to Brattle's clients," said Torben Voetmann, Brattle President & Principal.

Mr. Esses's clients have included investment banks and other financial institutions, groups of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) trustees, federal agencies, and retailers. He has consulted on several US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) matters, representing both the SEC and defendants, including on investigations into a third-party valuation agent and a subprime auto loan funding and servicing company.

"Brattle has a reputation as a proven leader in financial advisory and expert services, and it is an exciting time at the firm as it continues expanding its Bankruptcy & Restructuring practice," said Mr. Esses. "I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to address clients' needs resulting from complex and contentious bankruptcy, restructuring, distressed, and special situations."

A member of the American Bankruptcy Institute, Mr. Esses is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Certified Insolvency & Restructuring Advisor (CIRA). Prior to joining Brattle, he was a Senior Director at a global financial and risk advisory firm, and he has previous experience in securities analysis and valuation at an asset management firm.

