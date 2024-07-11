Financial Sciences Launches Groundbreaking Share of Wallet and Bank Scorecard Functionality

Revolutionizes Client Banking Insights

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Sciences Corporation, a leading provider of advanced treasury, risk management, and corporate governance software solutions, announced today the launch of its innovative Banking Share of Wallet and Bank Scorecard functionality that empowers treasury professionals to gain unparalleled insights into their bank spend and assess bank service performance with exceptional precision and clarity.

In today's dynamic financial landscape, understanding and optimizing banking relationships is paramount for businesses to thrive. However, accessing comprehensive data to evaluate bank spend and service performance has been a significant challenge. Financial Sciences Corporation developed Share of Wallet and Bank Scorecard functionality to address these complexities head-on.

This innovative offering enables users to effortlessly analyze their share of wallet across various banking partners, providing invaluable insights into where their financial resources are allocated. Moreover, users can assess and compare the performance of different banks based on key metrics, ensuring informed decision-making and enhanced strategic planning and reporting.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Share of Wallet and Bank Scorecard functionality, which represents a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering clients with actionable insights," said Alf Newlin, CEO at Financial Sciences Corporation. "With this groundbreaking functionality, treasury professionals can unlock a new level of understanding of their banking relationships, enabling them to optimize their financial strategies and drive sustainable growth."

Key features of the Share of Wallet and Bank Scorecard functionality include:

Comprehensive Bank Spend Analysis: Gain a holistic view of bank spend across multiple accounts and banking partners, facilitating informed resource allocation and cost optimization.



Performance Benchmarking: Evaluate bank service performance against industry standards and peers, enabling clients to identify areas for improvement and enhance banking efficiency.



Customized Reporting: Access tailored reports and dashboards to track key performance indicators and monitor banking relationships with precision and flexibility.

Financial Sciences Corporation remains dedicated to empowering treasury professionals with cutting-edge solutions that drive financial success and innovation. The launch of Share of Wallet and Bank Scorecard functionality marks a significant leap forward in achieving this mission, offering users unprecedented visibility and control over their banking operations.

