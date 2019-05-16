Financial Sector Leader Juan Pujadas Joins Kasisto's Advisory Board

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasisto , creators of KAI, the leading Conversational AI platform for the financial services industry, today announced that industry veteran Juan Pujadas is joining Kasisto's advisory board.

Pujadas, a highly recognized banking business executive, and previously a principal at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) serving as vice chairman, Global Advisory Services of PwC International, will be adding his in-depth industry and business leadership to Kasisto's highly experienced team of advisors. Before joining PwC, Mr. Pujadas was the chief risk officer of Santander Investment, the international investment banking arm of Banco Santander. He currently sits on the boards of Wells Fargo, UST Global, and the board of overseers of The School of Social Policy and Practice at the University of Pennsylvania. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Science/Technology, with a concentration in Computer Science, from the University of Pennsylvania.

"Financial institutions need technology that helps them better engage customers and reach new market segments while developing stronger and stickier brands," said Zor Gorelov, Kasisto CEO. "Kasisto is already the top Conversational AI platform deployed at major banks worldwide, interacting with millions of users in different countries across languages and channels. We're excited that Juan shares our ambitious vision and are confident his depth of experience will benefit us as we continue to grow and expand KAI's capabilities beyond retail banking."

"Kasisto is at an exciting point in its trajectory. The company has successfully deployed Conversational AI solutions with major financial institutions, demonstrating that it's possible to offer sophisticated and intelligent AI-based conversations at scale," said Pujadas. "I look forward to working with the management and product teams at Kasisto, take what the company has done so brilliantly and extend it to even more complex financial decision-making. I'm honored to contribute to Kasisto's next chapter."

KAI enables financial institutions to acquire new customers, as well as engage, support and generate additional revenue from existing customers via human-like, intelligent conversations with smart-bots and virtual assistants, anytime, anywhere. Built with the deepest AI portfolio in the industry, KAI is an agile platform with self-service tools to customize and continually improve consumer experiences and seamlessly add new features. Major banks around the world, including Standard Chartered Bank, DBS Bank, TD Bank, Emirates NBD and many other financial services institutions, use KAI to create virtual assistants that drive business results by engaging with customers across channels to:

Increase customer engagement, brand loyalty and product utilization through intelligent and contextually aware AI driven chatbot experiences.

Improve operational efficiencies by reducing call center volumes and empowering customers to self-serve.

Decrease the cost of digital customer acquisition by offering personalized and contextual products and services.

About Kasisto

KAI is the leading Conversational AI platform for the finance industry. Kasisto's customers include DBS Bank, J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, Standard Chartered and TD Bank, among others. They chose KAI Banking for its proven track record to drive business results while improving customer experiences. The platform is engaging with millions of consumers around the world, across multiple channels, in different languages, and is optimized for performance, scalability, security, and compliance. Built with the deepest AI portfolio in the industry, KAI includes platform tools and services to customize and continually improve consumer experiences as well as seamlessly add new features, channels, and markets. Kasisto is headquartered in New York City with offices in Silicon Valley and Singapore. Kasisto Singapore Pte Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kasisto. For more information visit kasisto.com . Follow Kasisto on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

