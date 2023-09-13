Financial Seminar Service's "Edge" Reservation Platform Announces Integration with Redtail Technology CRM

News provided by

Financial Seminar Services

13 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Seminar Services (FSS), a leading provider of seminar marketing services that caters to the financial industry, today announced an integration with Redtail Technology, the market-leading Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution for financial advisors. The integration is designed to synchronize seminar reservations, attendees' data, and event tasks. By virtue of this integration, FSS will regularly push comprehensive seminar information to Redtail, enabling users to manage seminar details directly within the CRM.

"Advisors, now more than ever, are demanding integration and innovation in the pursuit of solutions that will save them time and deliver a bespoke client experience. Redtail's integration with Financial Seminar Services will offer advisors just that, allowing Redtail and FSS users to share seminar and event data in a seamless way," said Brian McLaughlin, President of Orion Advisor Technology.

Financial Seminar Services has carved its niche as a distinguished provider of comprehensive seminar marketing solutions. The company shines with its specialized offerings in seminar mailings, precisely targeted mailing lists, and innovative digital advertising. FSS's reservation software, "Edge", caters to the diverse needs of professionals engaged in seminar organization and management. These services, which include attendee tracking and session management, are designed to make seminar management efficient and streamlined. The clientele of FSS spans financial advisors, planners, and other professionals who recognize the immense value brought to their seminars and events by FSS's exceptional services.

"We are excited to integrate with Redtail Technology," stated, Blake Conant, the Owner, President of Financial Seminar Services. "Their comprehensive API facilitates a deep integration between our systems. Our integration pushes crucial seminar reservation details to Redtail, thereby streamlining notes and task management. I eagerly anticipate our continued work with Redtail and extend my appreciation to their team for their support."

ABOUT REDTAIL TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 2003 and acquired by Orion Advisor Solutions in 2022, Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), compliant text messaging solutions* (Redtail Speak), advisor marketing technology (Redtail Campaigns), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the financial services industry. Redtail is dedicated to helping advisors efficiently grow their firms by providing them with the core technologies that drive their day-to-day operations, offering low cost and easy to implement applications and integrating with many of the industry's most widely used applications. As a brand entity of Orion and a pioneer in the financial technology industry, Redtail is committed to providing advisors with exceptional customer service and strives to contribute in meaningful ways to its local communities in California, Arizona, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.redtailtechnology.com

ABOUT FINANCIAL SEMINAR SERVICES

Financial Seminar Services (FSS) was founded by Blake & Nohemy Conant, whose passion for helping advisors achieve successful and profitable seminars has been the driving force of the company. Blake, with his 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, discovered his passion for seminars after a surprise million-dollar account movement following his first seminar presentation. Nohemy, with over 20 years of experience in seminar marketing, has been instrumental in growing a seminar marketing firm into a multimillion-dollar business. Meeting at the same company, Blake and Nohemy realized that their complementary personalities and skills would form a formidable team.

Offering a comprehensive seminar reservation and management software platform for financial professionals, FSS now embraces an expanded definition of seminar management, including event, attendee tracking, and analytics. Having helped thousands of advisors generate billions of dollars in new business, FSS continues to support financial advisors, planners, and other professionals who manage seminars and events. For more information, visit http://www.financialseminarservices.com.

*Subject to your BDs approval.

SOURCE Financial Seminar Services

