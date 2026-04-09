Financial Seminar Services Partners with Catchlight.ai to Deliver Deeper Insights on Seminar Reservations

HOUSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Seminar Services, a leading full-service seminar marketing company for financial and insurance professionals, today announced a strategic partnership with Catchlight.ai to provide advisors with enhanced data on each seminar reservation generated through digital marketing and direct mail campaigns.

This integration allows advisors to access richer, more detailed information on every reservation, helping identify the most qualified prospects and improving the effectiveness of seminar campaigns. By combining Financial Seminar Services' expertise in seminar marketing with Catchlight's advanced data analytics, advisors can now make smarter, data-driven decisions to grow their businesses.

"Our partnership with Catchlight brings a new level of transparency and insight to seminar reservations," said Blake Conant, President at Financial Seminar Services. "Advisors will now see which prospects are most engaged, allowing them to focus their time on the highest-potential opportunities."

Catchlight's proprietary technology builds data-rich profiles of prospects and clients. The integration with Financial Seminar Services ensures that every reservation, whether from direct mail or digital campaigns, comes with actionable intelligence to improve conversion rates and optimize marketing strategies.

About Financial Seminar Services

Financial Seminar Services specializes exclusively in seminar marketing, leveraging both direct mail and digital marketing to help financial and insurance professionals attract, engage, and convert prospects. For more information and to explore the newly enhanced tools, visit www.FinancialSeminarServices.com.

About Catchlight

Founded within Fidelity Labs, Catchlight helps firms grow organically by providing deep insights into prospects and clients. Its technology delivers data-rich lead profiles to identify the best opportunities, helping firms boost conversion, gain efficiency, and grow assets under management strategically. Catchlight is trusted by firms nationwide, including Fidelity Investments, Mariner Wealth Advisors, and Mercer Global Advisors. For more information, visit www.catchlight.ai or email [email protected]. Follow Catchlight on LinkedIn.

Catchlight℠ is offered by Catchlight Insights LLC. Catchlight and any other third parties mentioned are independent entities and not affiliated. Mentioning them does not suggest a recommendation or endorsement. ©2026 Catchlights Insights LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Financial Seminar Services

Nallely Garza

[email protected]

281-443-1454

SOURCE Financial Seminar Services