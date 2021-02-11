Financial Services Firms Exceed Revenue Goals With SalesLoft

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesLoft, provider of the only complete Sales Engagement platform, today announced the success of financial services enterprise customers.

As companies have had to pivot to a full digital selling motion, SalesLoft has become a mission critical partner and platform. Financial services organizations including Stripe, S&P Global, MassMutual, Beam, Klarna, and Payoneer are using SalesLoft to personalize client communication, recommend next best actions, and build their book of business.

SalesLoft, the only complete Sales Engagement Platform

"SalesLoft has helped our producers become even more effective and efficient in their prospecting efforts," said Travis Coffey, AVP of Sales Enablement of Lockton. "The insights we've gained from the analytics have helped us understand and quickly pivot to changing markets and industries. SalesLoft is quickly becoming a critical asset in our tech stack."

SalesLoft was recently ranked as the #1 Sales Engagement provider on G2 for the 10th consecutive quarter. According to customer reviews, SalesLoft is faster to implement, delivers higher adoption, drives faster ROI, and offers higher customer satisfaction than other top-rated platforms.

"We were a $1.6 billion organization with random sales goals at the producer level. We had no sales enablement, no sales ops, no sales management, and no national sales leader," said Kyle Healy, SVP, Sales Enablement at NFP. "It wasn't just the software. It was the people, the consulting, the guidance, the support, and the expertise that made us pick SalesLoft. With SalesLoft, we were able to reverse-engineer the activities necessary to meet pipeline goals and convert leads to opportunities that drive revenue."

SalesLoft, long integrated with Salesforce, recently announced its integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365, which logs emails, calls, LinkedIn, and other activities from SalesLoft directly into Dynamics.

"We are seeing a surge in demand from the financial services markets, specifically in payments, insurance, and lending. Many of those companies use Microsoft Dynamics and are asking for help as they transform to a digital selling motion," said Steve Goldberg, Chief Revenue Officer for SalesLoft. "This integration allows companies to leverage all the data in their Dynamics instance to more effectively and efficiently prospect and sell to their customers."

SalesLoft was named a leader in Sales Engagement in "The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q3 2020," having the highest scores available in 16 criteria, including Customer performance, Service and support, Category vision, Partner and customer ecosystem, Execution roadmap, and Growth.

Only SalesLoft combines the three most critical products in digital selling - Cadence for managing client communications, Conversations for recording calls and meetings, and Deals for managing opportunities. Revenue teams can execute account-based strategies, coach more effectively, and get the reporting and analytics they need to exceed their goals.

Learn more about how SalesLoft can help financial services organizations here.

About SalesLoft

SalesLoft is the provider of the only complete Sales Engagement platform, helping industry-leading companies like IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, generate more revenue and deliver better experiences to their customers. SalesLoft is frequently recognized for its award-winning culture with recognitions from Fortune's Best Workplaces, Comparably's Best Places to Work, and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces. For more information on SalesLoft, visit https://salesloft.com.

