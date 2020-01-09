Financial Services Industry Veteran Jennifer Franklin Joins Spotlight Marketing Communications as Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotlight Marketing Communications, a full-service, strategic marketing communications firm, announced today that Jennifer Franklin, a 20-year financial services and real estate marketing communications veteran, has joined the firm as managing director. Immediately prior to joining Spotlight, Franklin served as vice president of marketing for Steadfast Companies' managing broker-dealer, Stira Capital Markets Group (formerly known as Steadfast Capital Markets Group).

"Jennifer's comprehensive skillset in both the financial services and commercial real estate sectors dovetails perfectly with the clients that we serve," said Damon Elder, president of Spotlight Marketing Communications. "We are pleased to have added a veteran marketing leader who consistently delivers strategic thinking and creative content that will aid our clients in achieving their business objectives and raising their corporate profile with key stakeholders."

During her 10 years with Steadfast, Franklin was one of the senior leaders involved with the sales and marketing initiatives that enabled SCMG to raise more than $1.7 billion with over 40,000 clients and be among the noteworthy firms engaged in wholesale-driven real estate syndications. She led the team responsible for developing and implementing the branding, public relations and marketing for Steadfast Companies' suite of privately placed and publicly registered investment products.

Prior to Steadfast, Franklin spent five years as a project manager for a marketing consulting firm providing business-to-business as well as business-to-consumer communication, public affairs and PR services for an extensive list of commercial real estate companies. She also was engaged in corporate marketing and PR as an assistant marketing director for Donahue Schriber, a $3.5 billion private shopping center REIT.

Franklin received her Bachelor of Arts in communications from the California State University at Fullerton and holds her FINRA Series 7, 24, 63 and 99 securities licenses.

About Spotlight Marketing Communications

Spotlight Marketing Communications is a full-service, strategic marketing communications firm that specializes in creating targeted programs and campaigns for companies in the financial services, commercial real estate, alternative investments, non-traded REIT and private placement industries. Spotlight was co-founded by industry veterans Jill Swartz and Damon Elder, who together have more than 30 years of experience in public relations, marketing and event planning. Spotlight and its principals have helped raise more than $10 billion of investor capital via dozens of public and private investment programs since 2005. For additional information, please visit www.spotlightmarcom.com.

