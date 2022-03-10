Financial Services Industry Veterans launch Bonsai, LLC, offering financial professionals an innovative approach to holistically manage a client's personal balance sheet

Financial Services Industry Veterans launch Bonsai, LLC Tweet this

"Bonsai was created with the vision of recasting the future of financial advice," says Robert DeChellis, Bonsai's Founder and CEO. "The foundation of this vision is based on managing the entirety of a client's balance sheet with the same level of dedication and diligence it takes to bonsai a tree," DeChellis continues. "At Bonsai, we are obsessed with empowering our clients and partners to achieve their determined outcomes."

A series of roadshows is already scheduled starting March 16th in Denver, Colorado, featuring retirement planning expert, Wade Pfau. Bonsai will soon be releasing the dates and list of cities across the country where financial professionals will be able to register for a roadshow near them.

"My partners and I recognize the definite need for managing a client's financial life more holistically and firmly believe that Bonsai's solutions fill this gap," said Frank Porcelli, one of Bonsai's Founding Partners and former head of US Wealth Advisory for Blackrock. "With the continued focus on financial professionals providing more comprehensive advice and solutions to their clients, the opportunity for this offering is significant. I am proud to serve as a Founding Partner alongside other industry veterans Jeff Miller, Dave Schrohe, Eric Hoerdemann, Peter Cieszko and Tom Corra. We are all excited about the future", Porcelli continues.

About Bonsai, LLC

Bonsai, LLC was the brainchild of financial services industry executive, Robert DeChellis, who has over 30 years of leadership experience in top-tier asset and risk management companies. Bonsai was created with the vision of recasting the future of financial advice. The foundation of this vision is based on managing the entirety of a client's balance sheet with the same level of dedication and diligence it takes to bonsai a tree. Bonsai creates value through its three business units: the Bonsai Exchange, Bonsai Advisors and Bonsai Consulting. These units provide financial professionals and financial services firms with the solutions, tools and consulting needed to deliver clients the holistic advice they demand.

For more information, please visit: https://mybonsai.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

