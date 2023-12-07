Financial Services Sector Primed for Revitalization with Generative AI Innovations

07 Dec, 2023, 17:45 ET
The "Code to Capital - Generative AI Meets Financial Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The financial services sector is on the brink of a mighty transformation, powered by the increasing adoption of generative AI. This revolution stands to redefine the contours of the sector, revitalizing processes and setting new benchmarks for customer experiences.
Diving into this evolving landscape, the report highlights the vast array of opportunities presented by generative AI. From fine-tuning trading techniques and bolstering risk mitigation to crafting personalized client interactions and streamlining administrative chores, the report showcases how generative AI is set to transform the financial tapestry. While obstacles like data protection and regulatory adherence remain, they're not poised to stall the swift advance of this groundbreaking technology in financial services.
Key Highlights
- Innovation Insights: innovation examples by generative AI use cases in the financial services sector to present key trends.
- No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of a sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.
- The sense of urgency weighs differently across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.
- Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.
- The innovation landscape report on financial services innovations in generative AI, published by the publisher as part of an ongoing series, covers some real-world examples to advance the development and implementation of the technology by some of the key enterprises in the financial services sector.
Key Topics Covered:
- Sector exposure map in genAI
- Impact on the retail banking value chain
- Thought leadership
- Key use cases
- Mapping use cases against sector challenges
- Real-world innovations by use case
- Outlook
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Alkymi
- ANZ
- Auditoria.ai
- AXA
- BNP Paribas
- Bud Financial
- Chime
- Choco
- Citigroup
- Clearwater Analytics
- Coalition
- Commonwealth Bank
- Corvus
- COVU
- Cowbell
- Datarails
- Deutsche Bank
- Finblox
- Flagright
- Flyfin
- FMG Suite
- ForwardLane
- Goldman Sachs
- Hamilton Lane
- Hearsay
- HSBC
- Interface.ai
- Intuit
- JPMorgan Chase
- Kasisto
- Lemonade
- LTX
- Lucinity
- Marqeta
- Mastercard
- Microsoft
- Mizuho
- Moody's
- Morgan Stanley
- NeuralMetrics
- Nvidia
- One Zero
- OpenAI
- Oscilar
- Paladin Group
- Paytm
- Pilot
- Portrait Analytics
- Provinzial
- Prudential Financial
- Public Holdings
- Ramp
- Roots Automation
- Salesforce
- Sapiens
- Savvy Wealth
- Simplifai
- Sixfold
- Sprout
- Streetbeat
- Stripe
- SymphonyAI
- Tata Capital
- Taxfyle
- Thriday
- TIFIN
- Tiger Brokers
- Trovota
- Trustt
- Unique
- Versus
- Virtuzone
- Wells Fargo
- Westpac
- Zurich Insurance
