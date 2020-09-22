Financial Services Technology Leader Skience Announces Appointment of Doug Trott to Board of Directors

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience, the leading financial services solution and consulting provider, today announced that Doug Trott, former CEO and Board Chairman of PriceMetrix, has been elected to Skience's board of directors.

Mr. Trott brings to the Skience board more than 35 years of executive experience in the financial services industry, as well as operational expertise in product development and a passion for growing businesses.

"Skience's commitment to innovation and leadership in the market makes it an exciting time to join the board," said Mr. Trott. "Valued by its clients for proven cloud consulting expertise paired with an award-winning, integrated wealth management platform, Skience is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of a changing wealth management work environment. I look forward to collaborating with management and the board to achieve Skience's vision for continued growth."

Most recently, Mr. Trott was a Partner in McKinsey & Company's New York office. Earlier in his career, Mr. Trott co-founded and served as President, CEO and Board Chairman of PriceMetrix, a provider of SaaS data and analytics software to the North American full-service retail brokerage market, which he sold to McKinsey. Before founding PriceMetrix, Mr. Trott founded, grew, and sold The Taddingstone Consulting Group, a boutique strategy consulting firm.

"Doug is a well-respected innovator in the industry, and will add significant value as a Skience board member," said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of Skience. "His leadership experience in building successful financial services technology solutions and companies is invaluable to our team. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to grow the company to better serve the needs of the financial services industry."

About Skience

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. Skience offers consulting services and an award-winning integrated platform that provides wealth management firms and RIAs an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. The Skience platform features a streamlined, end-to-end client onboarding and new account opening experience, deep integrations with leading custodial and clearing firms, compliance features, and daily data consolidation. Skience received a 2020 Technology Provider award from WealthManagement.com, a 2020 American Business Awards® Silver Stevie® award for fintech solutions, and is a 2019 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech100 honoree. Visit Skience.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Kirsten Ly, Skience

571-373-2667

[email protected]

SOURCE Skience

Related Links

http://Skience.com

