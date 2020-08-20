Financial Services Technology Leader Skience Appoints Marc Butler as President and Chief Operating Officer

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skience, the leading financial services solutions and consulting provider, today announced the appointment of Marc Butler as president and chief operating officer. Butler will oversee the company's business and technology teams.

"Skience offers an unmatched set of strengths: a highly talented and engaged team; an award-winning wealth management platform that offers a rich and seamless digital experience; and best-in-class cloud consulting services that transform the way financial services firms operate," said Butler. "In this role, I look forward to driving continuous platform innovation to meet unmet user needs, advancing industry alliances, evolving the business to enable client success, and ensuring Skience is a great place to work and grow."

A 25-year wealth management and financial technology veteran known for building high-performance, growth-focused organizations, Butler brings proven strategy, product development, and leadership experience. Prior to joining Skience, Butler held a series of leadership roles at BNY Mellon/Pershing, most recently as COO and Managing Director of BNY Mellon/Albridge, where he reinvented the company and transformed Albridge into a thriving and respected market leader.

"We are excited to welcome Marc to Skience," said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO. "This is a significant milestone for Skience, and a vital part of a long-term strategic plan that positions us for aggressive growth and innovation in the coming years. Marc has an established record of leadership, a strong client focus, and substantial wealth management technology expertise. His skills, experience and work ethic make him the ideal person to help lead Skience through the next phase of the company's evolution."

About Skience

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. Skience offers consulting services and an award-winning integrated platform that provides wealth management firms and RIAs an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. Skience received a 2020 American Business Awards® Silver Stevie® award for fintech solutions and is a 2019 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech100 honoree. Visit Skience.com to learn more.

