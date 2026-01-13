Financial Software Solutions Announces Near 20% Growth of 2025 New Panel Trustee Customers for its Flagship Product in the Chapter 7 Case Management Market Coupled with Extremely High Satisfaction Ratings Among Trustees

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Software Solutions (FSS), the cloud-native technology innovator of the ultimate case management platform in the enterprise-level management software industry for the bankruptcy and fiduciary markets, shares its notable 2025 growth numbers for its flagship Chapter 7 product, TrusteSolutions (TES), along with key findings from its annual customer satisfaction survey. The online customer survey opened November 10, 2025, and closed November 21, 2025, giving participants two full weeks to take the survey. Responses were collected from existing customers and software users consisting of United States Panel Trustees and trustee assistants.

In terms of growth, Financial Software Solutions increased its new panel trustee customers by almost 20% in 2025. New panel trustees accounted for more than half of all new customers acquired in 2025.

Significant findings from the annual customer satisfaction study include 100% of trustee customers recommend TrusteSolutions and are very or extremely satisfied with the software, customer support, and Trustee Interim Report (TIR) results. Additionally, 100% of all survey respondents claimed satisfaction with the software platform and TIR results. Kristi Singal, President of Financial Software Solutions, said, "We are extremely grateful to once again see that our trustee customers are also our biggest advocates. Our strong feedback loop allows us to take customer input and create new productivity-enhancing features that help our customers be more profitable with less manual effort. With a quarter of our trustee respondents stating they do not have a trustee assistant, being a software partner that can help them work smarter is extremely important to us."

Ease of use was once again recorded as the top favorite software feature by both trustees and trustee assistants. Other features receiving notable mention for making work lives easier include customer support, automation, report building, and 341 filings. Data accuracy and safety features that lessen the risk of errors also received mentions. One respondent shared, "I've been a trustee assistant since 1987, and every day using TES is a joy—so much is done for us that used to be done by hand."

Trustee assistants share these top differentiators when recommending the TrusteSolutions platform: top-notch customer support, easy to learn and user friendly, and robust online software. One trustee assistant in particular stated, "I only have experience with one other software provider, and TrusteSolutions is hands down the better software and by far the better support."

About Financial Software Solutions

Financial Software Solutions (FSS) provides enterprise-level, cloud-native software solutions that increase efficiency, manageability, and mobility for bankruptcy trustees, receivers, law firms, and other financial professionals, giving them increased clarity and confidence. Its flagship Chapter 7 product, TrusteSolutions, is intuitive and easy to use, providing smarter and simplified case management. The BlueStylus product line includes Case Builder, an online Chapter 7, Chapter 13, Chapter 11 and Chapter 11, Subchapter V easy-to-use petition preparation, filing, and management tool that leads attorneys through the filing process, replacing expensive complex solutions. BlueStylus provides legal and professional firms with an intuitive online office management tool delivering the features you need for time and billing, document sharing and storage, and task management at an affordable price. FSS supports busy insolvency and financial professionals acting in a fiduciary capacity with CORE (Case Organization for Receivers & Executives), a complete online solution designed to bring clarity and control to the most complex cases offering flexible and secure case management.

