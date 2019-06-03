Financial Technology Partners ("FT Partners") Expands Its Senior Team Adding Former JP Morgan Global Head Of Payments And Senior FinTech Banker Mohit Agnihotri As Managing Director

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Technology Partners ("FT Partners"), the only investment bank focused exclusively on FinTech, is pleased to announce the further deepening of its senior team with the addition of Mohit Agnihotri as Managing Director based out of our 25+ strong London office and serving clients globally.

Mohit was most recently the Global Head of Payments and senior FinTech banker at JP Morgan where he spent the previous 11 years shaping their strategy and advising clients on some of the largest and highest profile FinTech deals, including the epic Adyen $1.1 bn IPO, the Network International $1.4 bn IPO, the sale of Nets to Hellman & Friedman ($5.3 bn), the sale of SIX Payments to Worldline ($2.8 bn) and the sale of iZettle to PayPal ($2.2 bn). Mohit received his undergraduate Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, and earned his MBA from The Wharton School.

Steve McLaughlin, Founder, CEO and Managing Partner of FT Partners, remarked: "We are incredibly excited to bring Mohit onto our winning team. FT Partners is committed to building out the deepest and strongest team in FinTech to serve our clients and the addition of Mohit as Managing Director further strengthens our platform on every possible dimension. No other investment banking firm has the depth and breadth of FT Partners' team and Mohit's decision to join FT Partners further highlights our ability to attract and retain the absolute very best bankers in the industry."

"My long admiration for FT Partners' entire leadership team, their unrelenting focus on clients and their well-known ability to deliver world-class execution coupled with unrivaled domain expertise only served to reinforce my decision to join their team," said Mohit Agnihotri.

About FT Partners



Based in Silicon Valley, Financial Technology Partners ("FT Partners") is the only investment banking firm focused exclusively on providing top-tier strategic and financial advisory services to FinTech CEOs, founders and investors. The Firm offers CEOs and investors a wide array of strategic advisory services in mission-critical transactions including Private Capital, M&A, IPO Advisory, Debt Advisory, LBOs and Recapitalizations.

FT Partners' CEO, Founder and Managing Partner, Steve McLaughlin, was formerly a senior investment banker in Goldman Sachs & Co.'s FinTech Group and Financial Institutions Group in San Francisco before leaving the firm to form FT Partners in late 2001. With offices in San Francisco, New York and London, FT Partners is comprised of a team of experienced investment bankers formerly with the financial technology, M&A and investment banking groups of Goldman Sachs, Citi, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

