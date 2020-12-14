Financial Times Honors R&G Insights Lab at "Innovative Lawyers" Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Times "Innovative Lawyers", which honors groundbreaking thinkers and excellence in the law, honored R&G Insights Lab, the legal industry's first-ever analytics and behavioral science consulting group. The FT recognized R&G Insights Lab as a "top multidisciplinary team" responsible for heralding "a big shift in how firms specialize and what constitutes legal knowledge," the FT writes.

Financial Times also honored R&G Insights Lab co-founder and Ropes & Gray partner Amanda Raad as one of the top ten most innovative individual practitioners in its "Innovative Lawyers" report, citing her work co-launching the service with Zach Coseglia and Will Rosen.

R&G Insights Lab is an innovative legal consulting service unprecedented in scope. It is a global and cross-industry advisory service that combines the dynamic legal team of Ropes & Gray with world-leading experts in analytics, behavioral science, and strategic consulting.

Learn More: The "ABCs" of R&G Insights Lab.

Watch: A video introduction to R&G insights Lab.

The Lab's areas of focus are far-reaching and include: compliance, ethics, and risk management; culture reviews and assessments; diversity and inclusion initiatives; corporate and investment strategy and decision-making; organizational design; and project management.

"Clients, and today the Financial Times, acknowledge the transformative shift in how lawyers and their teams size up and attack issues," Amanda said. "And it's particularly affirming to be acknowledged in this category less than five months after our launch. There's so much more we can and will do to bring added value to our clients – and ultimately, help shape the future of the legal market."

"Our extended team of lawyers, data scientists, analysts and advisors bring firepower, depth of knowledge and background to solve big, transformative challenges and find long-term solutions that deliver value to our clients," Zach said. "That our clients entrust us with this challenging and complex work, especially in these trying times, made us stand out to Financial Times."

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation and enforcement, data, and business restructuring.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Videos | Podcasts

To view our privacy policy, please click here.

Media contacts:





Aaron Kellogg Rupert Winlaw Senior Public Relations Manager Head of PR, London +1 617 235 4403 +44 20 3847 9044 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE R&G Insights Lab