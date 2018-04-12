Financial Times Names Codewise Among Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies for the Second Year Straight

After being named the 2nd fastest-growing company in Europe in the 2017 FT 1000 report, Codewise continues its rapid growth this year, ranking 53rd out of 1000 fastest-growing companies included in the FT 1000 report in 2018, with a growth of 1,923%. According to FT 1000, Codewise is also one of the top-5 fastest-growing AdTech companies in Europe.

"I am excited to see that Codewise has been recognized for the second year straight as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies. Our company's inclusive and bureaucracy-free culture that empowers every employee to achieve their maximum potential and fosters uninterrupted innovation has delivered once again. Every member of our team had an important part to play in achieving this success, and I am incredibly honoured to lead such an exceptional company," said Robert Gryn, CEO and owner of Codewise.

"Being recognized again by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe clearly demonstrates that our core value, outside-in centricity, is delivering exceptional results. The secret of our rapid and profitable revenue growth, 16,900% since our first year of operations in 2012, and an average 290% YoY growth in the last 5 years, resides in a total detachment from revenue targets obsession," said Dr. John Malatesta, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Codewise. "Instead, we prioritize deep attention to customer needs, achieved through smart in-product feedback and a world-class customer success and account management practice. We funnel the constantly updated customer inputs into relentless product innovation, and the result is a tight match between customer expectations and product values, which naturally drives adoption and satisfaction, and consequently exponential revenue growth."

The latest FT 1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies is available at https://ig.ft.com/ft-1000/2018.

About Codewise

Codewise is a place where talent thrives. Since 2011 it has provided a collaborative environment that fosters creative solutions and growth, enabling it to build its flagship advertising technology platforms: Zeropark, a performance traffic exchange, and Voluum, the market-leading campaign tracker with an integrated native advertising Demand-Side Platform. Codewise is an entirely self-funded, venture-building company, headquartered in Krakow, Poland, with offices in London and Santa Monica. The company employs over 200 talented individuals and supports customers in over 190 countries worldwide. www.codewise.com

About Voluum

Voluum is a full-stack marketing platform for all your performance analytics, tracking, optimization and media buying. The suite consists of the Voluum Tracker, the trusted leader in cross-screen performance tracking, and the integrated Voluum DSP, a next-generation native advertising Demand-Side Platform. Voluum is the go-to tool for optimizing and scaling your campaigns, featuring anti-fraud filtering, whitelisting and an outstanding reporting speed. Powered by a powerful proprietary database, since September 2014, Voluum has served thousands of SaaS customers in over 190 countries worldwide. www.voluum.com

About Zeropark

Zeropark is a performance traffic exchange connecting the advertisers, affiliates and media buying teams with high performance traffic sources, in Real-Time. It offers hand-picked traffic from parked domain redirects, Mobile App and Premium Pop. It features robust targeting options and powerful optimization tools bolstered by machine learning mechanisms, all in a user-friendly interface. Zeropark serves 150 million ad views every day.www.zeropark.com

