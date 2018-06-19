Financial Times Ranks Bentley's Master's in Finance Degree #4 in the United States

#1 in the U.S. for International Course Experience

#2 in the U.S. for Career Services

#4 in the world for Foreign Exchange and Money Markets

#8 in the world for Financial Technology

"The Financial Times ranking recognizes Bentley's focus on giving our students the financial analysis and critical thinking skills necessary to prepare for a successful career," says Master's in Finance Program Director and Senior Lecturer Claude Cicchetti. "It is particularly gratifying that the ranking methodology weights career outcomes very heavily, including post-graduate salary, percentage gain in salary, and the strength of career services – areas in which Bentley performs very well."

Students in Bentley University's master's degree in Finance program work firsthand with industry tools and technology in Bentley's Trading Room, which has an unrivaled collection of data feeds and analytical tools and is recognized as one of the world's leading centers for financial services training and learning.

About the Financial Times Ranking

The Financial Times' Master's in Finance rankings are based on alumni surveys and data provided by colleges and universities. The rankings are calculated using multiple factors including the amount that graduates' salaries increase after graduation, the value of the program for the money, how quickly graduates' careers progress after graduating from the program, and the quality of career counseling, internship placements and other career services offered by the university. More information on how the rankings are calculated can be found here.

About Bentley University

Bentley University is one of the nation's leading business schools, dedicated to preparing a new kind of business leader with the technical skills, global perspective and ethical standards required to make a difference in an ever-changing world. Bentley's diverse arts and sciences program combined with an advanced business curriculum prepares graduates to make an impact in their chosen fields. The university enrolls approximately 4,000 undergraduate and 1,000 graduate students. Bentley will welcome its eighth president, Dr. Alison Davis-Blake, on July 1, 2018. For more information, visit www.presidentelect.bentley.edu.

