Financial Trailblazer to Keynote 2021 OnRamp Insurance Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- gener8tor's OnRamp Insurance Conference presented by Allianz Life and Securian Financial will tackle diversity and innovation with its keynote speaker Sallie Krawcheck on May 4. Krawcheck, one of the most powerful and influential women in finance, will define the tone for the premier virtual insurance industry conference that brings together the industry's leading corporations, investors and startups.

Krawcheck, Ellevest co-founder and CEO, is recognized by insurtech, fintech and enterprise tech disruptors as well as the insurance and finance industry for her forward-thinking that is reinventing the industry through driving digital transformation and creating a more diverse environment.

"Through the pandemic, insurers have accelerated digital transformation to meet changing customer needs and pursue new business opportunities. Bringing diverse and fresh voices to the table is critical to innovation," said Michael Webster, Second Vice President, Digital at Securian Financial. "We look forward to discussing this, and learning from the best and brightest among us, at this year's OnRamp Insurance Conference."

The OnRamp Insurance Conference on May 4, 2021 is known for its signature "Startup Track" featuring curated, one-on-one pitch sessions between selected startups and corporate venture capital and innovation executives. More than 50 corporations and top-tier venture capital firms are expected to take meetings with startups, including Allianz Life, Securian Financial, Allstate, Liberty Mutual, Northwestern Mutual and State Farm. During these curated sessions, venture capitalists and accelerators may discuss everything from potential customer relationships to strategic partnerships to investment opportunities.

Registration for the virtual May 4, 2021 conference is free for startups and open until February 26th. Startups, corporations and investors are invited to learn more and register at www.onrampinsurance.com .

About OnRamp Insurance

Founded by gener8tor in 2013 and sponsored by Allianz Life , a global leader in the financial services industry, and Securian Financial , helping customers build secure tomorrows, OnRamp Insurance holds both an industry-leading conference and a startup accelerator. The OnRamp Insurance Conference unites insurance industry leading corporations, investors and startups. At the 2021 event, the new virtual OnRamp Insurance Accelerator cohort will be announced. The accelerator invests $100,000 in five insurtech startups who participate in a three-month, concierge accelerator program. Each startup gains access to gener8tor's global network of mentors and investors and deep organizational connections throughout Allianz Life and Securian Financial.

