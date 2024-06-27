Financial Trust Asset Management Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for 1Q 2024

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts,

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Trust Asset Management announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for 1Q 2024. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

"PSN Top Guns award winners are honored for exceptional performance. Showcasing these strategies within a dedicated peer universe provides essential insight for advisors, institutions, plan sponsors, family offices and wealth managers interested in incorporating SMAs (Separately Managed Accounts) into their clients' portfolios," says Nick Williams, Product Manager of PSN at Zephyr. "It is because of this that this quarter marks the first time that PSN Top Guns is now openly accessible."

Financial Trust Asset Management's separate account strategies won 41 Top Guns awards from Informa Investment Solutions (PSN) for the 1st Quarter 2024. Financial Trust had 19 strategies win 41 awards in 15 universe categories.

"We are honored to be recognized by Informa PSN for the performance of our quantitatively driven investment strategies," says Arno Mayer CFA CFP, Chief Investment Officer for Financial Trust.

Greg Vigrass, President & CEO for Financial Trust added, "the continuing recognition by Informa PSN validates the trust our clients and third-party RIA (Registered Investment Adviser) and investment platform partners have placed in us."

Through a combination of PSN's proprietary performance screens, PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

For a list of Financial Trust's Q1 award winning strategies click here

[1-Star Category:] had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in their respective strategy.

[2-Star Category:] had one of the top ten returns for the one-year period in their respective strategy.

[3-Star Category:] had one of the top ten returns for the three-year period in their respective strategy.

[4-Star Category:] had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 4 Star Top Guns.

[Bull & Bear Masters:] had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for a three-year period. Moreover, the strategy had an upside market capture over 100 and a downside market capture less than 100 relative to the style benchmark. The top ten ratios of Upside Capture Ratio over Downside Capture Ratio become the PSN Bull & Bear Masters.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://informaconnect.com/zephyr/psn-top-guns/.

About Financial Trust Asset Management

Financial Trust Asset Management is an independently owned boutique investment management firm specializing in active and passive investment solutions for individual investors and investment professionals.

Our mission is to empower investors and investment professionals to achieve financial success through trusted relationships, expert guidance, and personalized solutions.

The firm's highly disciplined, quantitative investment approach is characterized by a distinctive blend of fundamental bottom-up stock selection, top-down macro research and technical evaluation.

https://informaconnect.com/zephyr/psn-financial-sma-data/

For nearly four decades, https://informaconnect.com/zephyr/psn-financial-sma-data/ has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view it online here.

Visit PSN online to learn more.

Media Contact: Greg Vigrass

Financial Trust Asset Management

[email protected]

(407) 492-0672

