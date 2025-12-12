Financial Trust Asset Management named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q3 2025

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Trust Asset Management announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q3 2025. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

Greg Vigrass, CEO

"Q3 2025 delivered strong broad-based market gains, creating opportunities for skilled active managers," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers excelled by capitalizing on the market's broadening rally and navigating the Fed's policy pivot effectively. Their ability to position strategically across asset classes while maintaining discipline during this positive environment demonstrates the distinct value of active management in SMAs. As markets responded favorably to accommodative monetary policy and resilient fundamentals, these managers proved their worth by not just participating in the rally, but by strategically positioning to capture opportunities across the expanding opportunity set."

Financial Trust Asset Management's separate account strategies 47 Top Guns awards from PSN for the 3nd Quarter 2025. Financial Trust had 16 strategies to win 47 awards in 15 universe categories.

"Continuing recognition of Financial Trust Asset Management's strategies by PSN is an honor. This reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering value and consistent results for our clients and partners," said Greg Vigrass, CEO.

Through a combination of PSN's proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

For a list of Financial Trust's Q3 2025 award winning strategies

https://psn.fi.informais.com/PSNTopGuns/topguns_firm_zephyr.asp?iv=EKLQHIJK

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/PSNTopGuns/topguns_zephyr.asp

About Financial Trust Asset Management

Financial Trust Asset Management is an independently owned boutique investment management firm specializing in active and passive investment solutions for individual investors and investment professionals.

Our mission is to empower investors and investment professionals to achieve financial success through trusted relationships, expert guidance, and personalized solutions.

The firm's highly disciplined, quantitative investment approach is characterized by a distinctive blend of fundamental bottom-up stock selection, top-down macro research and technical evaluation.

Disclosures/Award Criteria : Informa's quarterly ranking recognizes the top ten performers - before fees - within various asset peer groups, e.g. equity, fixed income, municipals, etc. The awards may not be representative of any one client's experience with Financial Trust Asset Management and should not be viewed as indicative of future performance. Any selection to receive the awards and/or rankings may have been based on a limited universe of participants, and therefore there can be no assurance that a different sampling of participants might not achieve different results. In order to use these awards and recognitions in this and other materials, Financial Trust Asset Management has not provided PSN with compensation for such use. Utilizing a proprietary blend of Informa Investment Solutions' top priority performance screens, PSN Top Guns ranks products in six proprietary star categories. PSN Top Guns investment managers must claim compliance with GIPS. The risks associated with investing in fixed income include risks related to interest rate movements as the price of these securities will decrease as interest rates rise (interest rate risk and reinvestment risk), the risk of credit quality deterioration which is an issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments on time (credit or default risk), and liquidity risk (the risk of not being able to buy or sell investments quickly for a price that is close to the true underlying value of the asset). Strategies that invest in lower-rated debt securities (commonly referred to as high yield or junk bonds) involve additional risks because of the lower credit quality of the securities in the portfolio. The investor should be aware of the possible higher level of volatility, and increased risk of default. This material is intended to be of general interest only and should not be construed as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy. It does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be realized or that the strategy will generate a positive or excess return. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All other disclosures and fee schedules can be found in Financial Trust Asset Management's Form ADV Part 2A which is available on our company website (www.Financialtrust.net). Financial Trust Asset Management, Chartered, is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view in online here.

Visit PSN online to learn more.

Media Contact: Greg Vigrass

Financial Trust Asset Management

[email protected]

(407)904-6106

SOURCE Financial Trust Asset Management