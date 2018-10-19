Financialbuzz.com: Earnings Recap Week Ending Oct. 19th, 2018 Recap

NEW YORK, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The financial markets continued to decline this week, as concerns over global trade, as well as economic uncertainties, dominated the news. By end of Thursday close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 327.23 points to 25,379.45, led by declines in Caterpillar. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% to 2,768.78, according to a report by CNBC as the consumer discretionary and tech sectors continued the decline in value. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1%, eventually closing at 7,485. Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

The United States and China continue to spar with protectionist trade policies, imposing tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods. Concerns over global trade were renewed as National Economic Council Director, Larry Kudlow, criticized China. "They are unfair traders. They are illegal traders. They have stolen our intellectual property," Kudlow said at the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday according to CNBC. "China has not responded positively to any of our asks."

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported its third quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday. Netflix smashed earnings estimates which sent shares 7.2% higher. For the third quarter. Netflix reported diluted earnings per share of USD 89 cents on revenue of USD 3.9 Billion. The stronger than expected results were driven by its international user growth, as it added 5.87 million new users, totaling 78.64 million users now. The U.S. segment reported an add-on of 1.09 million users, increasing to 58.46 million users total.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced on Monday that it has partnered up with "Shark Tank" to become its official retail partner. The new Amazon Launchpad Shark Tank Collection will sell products highlighted on the show such as the Hatch Baby, Third Wave Water and Stasher. The partnership will allow entrepreneurs and startups to grow on Amazon's platform.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) provided information on Wednesday regarding its Pixel phone 3 security. Google implemented its Pixel 3 with the Titan M security chip. The chip offers various forms of security for users and their phones such as lock screen protection, disk encryption on-device, secure transactions on third-party apps and resistance from insider attacks. Google also integrated the chip with the Pixel's secure boot process, which protects the phone from attacks to unlock the bootloader.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced on Wednesday that its iPhone XR will be available for pre-orders beginning on Friday, October 19th, 2018. The iPhone XR provides various new updated features from its predecessor while also integrating features from the iPhone XS. The iPhone XR is powered by the next-generation A12 bionic chip allowing for longer battery life, new technology like augmented reality and advanced camera quality.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) announced its third quarter financial results on Tuesday that missed analysts' estimates that send shares down more than 7%. After five consecutive years of declining revenue, IBM reported growth the past three before this quarter, but once again reported yet another decline. For the third quarter, IBM reported that revenue fell by 2% to USD 18.8 Billion and earnings per share was USD 3.42.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the "site") is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For this release, FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated for financial news dissemination and PR services by any parties. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com .

For more video corporate news on Netflix, check out the Buzz on the Street: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arJNvKCdzvE

For further information:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com