FinancialForce Announces FinancialForceX Summit, the Premier Cloud ERP and PSA Event of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , the #1 enterprise professional services automation ( PSA ) and only customer-centric ERP cloud solution, announced that its marquee user event name, formerly known as Community Live, will now be named FinancialForceX Summit to reflect the event's evolution into a world-class conference with thought-leading keynotes, product workshops, a partner expo, and networking opportunities. FinancialForceX Summit will take place June 1-4, 2020 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

FinancialForceX is rooted in the notion that FinancialForce is a force multiplier for business. Countless customer stories demonstrate how FinancialForce products are critical not only in making business operations run more efficiently, but also in helping individuals do their jobs more effectively, ultimately creating a force multiplier for business growth.

"Now is the perfect time to align our signature event name and theme for 2020 to the broader opportunities facing our customers and prospects," said Tod Nielsen, CEO, FinancialForce. "We're excited to welcome our community of customers, prospects, analysts, and industry leaders to FinancialForceX Summit, the cloud ERP and PSA event of the year."

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce delivers the #1 professional services automation (PSA) and the only customer-centric ERP. We accelerate business value with comprehensive best practices and the most intelligent analytics — all on the leading business cloud platform from Salesforce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

Trademarks

FinancialForce and FinancialForce.com are registered trademarks. Any third-party brands or names referenced in this document may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE FinancialForce

Related Links

https://www.financialforce.com

