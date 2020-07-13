FinancialForce Appoints Scott Bajtos Chief Customer Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , provider of the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation ( PSA ), today announced it has appointed Scott Bajtos as Chief Customer Officer. Bajtos will lead FinancialForce's Customer Success and Professional Services organizations as they meet growing demand and continue to drive value for customers at every stage of engagement.

Bajtos's appointment comes as FinancialForce deepens its partnership with customers to help them leverage the company's solutions for the current environment and future growth. The company recently worked with customers to introduce features that solve for key challenges confronting finance and services leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic. This effort led to new capabilities that provide greater intelligence and resource visibility. Bajtos will also help customers take advantage of the company's ACCELERATE program, which makes it faster and easier to deploy and scale solutions, adopt new features, and continuously maximize value.

With over 30 years of experience in the software and SaaS industry, Bajtos brings a world-class track record of driving customer value through programs that create lifelong customers. He will oversee consulting, education, technical support, maintenance renewal revenue, and customer loyalty.

Prior to FinancialForce, Scott held leadership roles at VMware for more than 11 years, most recently as Chief Customer Officer overseeing the company's global services team. Previously, he was an executive vice president at SAP, where he was responsible for approximately $350 million in annual license revenue and led a sales organization of 258 sales professionals across EMEA. Bajtos has also served as executive vice president and chief customer satisfaction officer at Business Objects where he created global customer loyalty programs aimed at strengthening customer loyalty while maximizing revenue and satisfaction.

"Customer experience is at the heart of our mission, and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome Scott to our team," said Tod Nielsen, CEO of FinancialForce. "Scott is a highly skilled executive who understands global customer loyalty and knows how to work hand-in-hand with customers to help them adopt, scale, and solve challenges. He will align teams to support our growth as a company and drive new opportunities. In addition, we're excited about the ways Scott's talent and passion will enhance our customer-centric culture."

"I am thrilled to join FinancialForce as a company that has put customers at their center since day one," said Bajtos. "I look forward to elevating customer experiences to the next level and building on the reputation for customer excellence that is driving FinancialForce's growth."

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

