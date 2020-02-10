FinancialForce Appoints Tony Kender as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, the #1 Enterprise Professional Services Automation (PSA) and only customer-centric ERP cloud solution native to the Salesforce Platform, today announced it has appointed Tony Kender as Chief Revenue Officer. As a recognized leader in creating and directing high-performance sales organizations that maximize customer value, Kender will be responsible for developing and managing strategies to accelerate and scale global revenue.

Kender is a proven leader in creating and driving high performance go-to-market organizations. With more than three decades of experience in applications software and information services, he has led sales, global marketing and channels teams across all industries and selling motions. Kender joins FinancialForce from Oracle's Human Capital Management (HCM) organization, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President for HCM Global Strategic Customers, and previously as SVP & General Manager, North America HCM Sales. In these roles, Kender led the HCM Enterprise go-to-market sales strategy and execution, transforming the organization from on-premises offerings to the cloud business with a SaaS value proposition.

"Tony brings an amazing combination of skills and experiences to FinancialForce and we are pleased to welcome him to our executive team," said Tod Nielsen, President and CEO of FinancialForce. "Tony's expertise in building world-class teams, leading organizations through business transformation and creating customer success will be invaluable in meeting the growing demand from finance and services teams who want to drive productivity and make smart decisions."

"I am thrilled to join FinancialForce at this exciting time in its history," said Kender. "As the market leader, FinancialForce has a proven track record of accelerating business value with the industry-leading PSA and ERP solutions on the Salesforce platform. I've seen firsthand the enormous opportunity of cloud-based software solutions for companies across all industries and believe FinancialForce is well positioned globally to help customers automate their operations and grow more rapidly."

Prior to his tenure at Oracle, Kender served as President, Global Field Operations at CorpU, and EVP of Global Sales at Intralinks. His earlier career also included sales leadership roles at SAP and ADP. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from The Pennsylvania State University.

Kender's appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for FinancialForce. In January, the company introduced its Winter 2020 Release that takes full advantage of the latest Salesforce technologies while bringing significant new functionality for both finance and services professionals, including revenue trend predictions, industry-specific analytics, and UX innovations. In the last year, the company experienced significant increase in subscription revenue by over fifty percent.

FinancialForce has received strong industry validation and awards over the past year. FinancialForce was recognized as the #1 Enterprise PSA provider by G2, a leader in SaaS and cloud-enabled PSA ERP applications by IDC Research, the most adopted PSA solution by SPI Research, and the "Top ISV Partner of the Year" at the Salesforce UK Alliances & Channels Awards. Most recently, FinancialForce was awarded Top Technology & Software Employer by DiversityJobs and a Top 20 Company to Work for in 2020 by Mirror Review.

