FinancialForce Bolsters EMEA Partner Programme as Sage Prepares to Shutdown Sage Financials

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, the #1 Enterprise Professional Services Automation ( PSA ) and only customer-centric ERP cloud solution native to the Salesforce Platform, today announced it is working with Xenogenix , ION Industries , and Cloud Coachers to fast-track adoption and implementation of its cloud ERP offering in Europe as Sage prepares to shutdown its Salesforce-based solution. Sage has disclosed plans to withdraw the service by 31st December 2020, or at the end of its customers' existing subscription contract.

Organisations that want a modern ERP solution are increasingly standardising their back office on Salesforce to gain the benefits of running their entire business on the number-one business cloud platform. In partnership with ION and Xenogenix in the UK, and Cloud Coachers in Spain, FinancialForce is providing organisations that had previously used Sage with a convenient way to maintain and advance their ERP strategy leveraging the Salesforce platform.

"Our partner programme is an important channel to bring our solutions to customers around the world," said Jeff Edwards, Vice President, Global Channels at FinancialForce. "Our goal is to help former Sage customers on the Salesforce platform transition to FinancialForce with as little disruption to their business activities as possible."

Organisations moving to FinancialForce will benefit from a seamless experience due to FinancialForce's ERP cloud solution being native to the Salesforce platform and leveraging Salesforce Einstein and Salesforce Lightning capabilities. Because FinancialForce shares the same data model as Salesforce's own applications, there are no complex integrations or data syncs required.

"After we learned about end-of-development for Sage Financials in February 2019, we immediately began an extensive evaluation of SMB/Mid Market ERP solutions that offered seamless integration with Salesforce," said David Ryles, Principal Lead Consultant, Financials, Xenogenix. "Our priority was to select a robust but flexible solution, where the vendor fundamentally understood the responsibility of being a supplier of business-critical software. We committed to remain impartial throughout the evaluation but it was obvious from the start that FinancialForce stood head and shoulders above the competition. FinancialForce's products support and offer value to a wide range of business sizes and verticals. The added benefit of being Salesforce-native meant that FinancialForce was the clear winner."

This news comes at a time of significant momentum for FinancialForce. In January, the company introduced its Winter 2020 Release that takes full advantage of the latest Salesforce technologies while bringing significant new functionality for both finance and services professionals, including revenue trend predictions, industry-specific analytics, and UX innovations.

