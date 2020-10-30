FinancialForce Customer Muscular Dystrophy Association Wins Prestigious 2020 Constellation SuperNova Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, provider of the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation ( PSA ), today announced its customer Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) was named a winner of the tenth annual Constellation SuperNova Award. This program recognizes teams who are building innovative and disruptive programs to create measurable business value and digital transformation. MDA was chosen as the leading initiative in the Tech Optimization and Modernization category.

The FinancialForce platform has allowed MDA to not only centralize their procurement efforts for fundraising and other events related to the core mission, but also to streamline the processing of payables and critical accounting transactions. The efficiency created by this streamlined processing methodology has saved MDA millions of operational dollars and thousands of administrative hours annually. With a lower administrative burden on fundraising teams, more dollars can be dedicated to the mission.

"Congratulations to Mike Kennedy and MDA on winning the prestigious SuperNova Award," said Tod Nielsen, CEO, FinancialForce. "MDA is a great example of how an organization can optimize operations and cut costs through digital transformation, and we are honored that they have chosen FinancialForce for that journey. This year's SuperNova awards have put mission-critical projects front and center, and MDA shows how an organization can introduce cost savings that allow it to deliver on its mission, even in these unpredictable and unprecedented times."

"On behalf of all of us at the Muscular Dystrophy Association, we are so honored to have been selected as the winner of the Constellation Research Award for Digital Transformation," said Michael J. Kennedy, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, MDA. "Working collaboratively with FinancialForce has allowed us to deliver our mission more efficiently and effectively, for the hundreds of thousands living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases, and their families."

The 2020 SuperNova Award winners were selected from a pool of more than 200 applicants. This year's winners represent individuals, teams and organizations who have overcome significant hurdles amidst a pandemic and post-pandemic environment. They have demonstrated excellence in responding to disruptive forces, implemented novel initiatives and proved results with the technical prowess needed for reinventing modern organizations.

As the global premier business transformation recognition event, teams around the world submit their entries in front of 50 critical judges from analysts, influencers, media and industry experts, in addition to public polling.

"The SuperNova Awards have never been more competitive. Amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic, these teams have persevered in delivering critical and often significant transformation for their stakeholders," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. "Winners not only showed a penchant for change, they also won the hearts and minds of the public vote."

The winners were announced at the SuperNova Awards gala at Constellation's Virtual Connected Enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/about-supernova-awards/supernova-awards-2020 .

