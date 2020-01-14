FinancialForce Delivers Predictive Analytics, Role-Based Workspaces and Next-Gen UX Powered by Latest Salesforce Lightning and Einstein Advances

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , the #1 enterprise professional services automation ( PSA ) and a customer-centric ERP cloud solution according to G2 Winter 2020 report, announced the general availability of its Fall 2019 Release and the pre-release of its Winter 2020 Release. The releases take full advantage of the latest Salesforce technologies while bringing significant new functionality for both finance and services professionals.

New Trend Predictions and Industry-Specific Analytics

FinancialForce continues its leadership in the predictive analytics space delivering several new packaged dashboards to help organizations forecast and predict revenue trends with greater confidence and accuracy. These include:

Revenue Trend Predictions Dashboard : empowers finance teams with predictive KPIs for income statement and balance sheet metrics

: empowers finance teams with predictive KPIs for income statement and balance sheet metrics PSA Billing Forecasting: services professionals gain enhanced forecasting capabilities that support time and materials (T&M) and fixed-fee percentage complete forecasting methods, and a new forecasts comparison dashboard for added flexibility

services professionals gain enhanced forecasting capabilities that support time and materials (T&M) and fixed-fee percentage complete forecasting methods, and a new forecasts comparison dashboard for added flexibility Subscription Bookings Dashboard: enables SaaS companies to easily track subscription revenue trends over time using advanced visualizations

"We're excited about the way FinancialForce leverages Salesforce Einstein Analytics, from giving our CFO a strategic, predictive view based on all of our data—customer and financial—to helping every member of our financial and professional services teams forecast and plan for the best outcomes in a streamlined manner," said Bryan Miller, Vice President at Bluewater. "It's a true force multiplier in making every one of these roles drive smart decisions and anticipate needed course corrections, so that everyone can have the confidence they are contributing to the company's success."

Role-Based Workspaces - Powered by Salesforce Lighting Experience

By leveraging the Salesforce Lightning Experience, FinancialForce continues its UX innovation with the release of eight new role-based workspaces that will fundamentally change how users perform their daily tasks. Workspaces are a one-stop-shop experience for users based on their role, guiding them with alerts and KPI counts to allow them to prioritize and perform all their daily tasks. With the latest releases, FinancialForce has now embedded Einstein Analytics into the workspaces and brought transformative data insights to all roles. Coupled with predictive time-series analysis, users possess unprecedented intelligence with guidance on future performance at their fingertips.

"We're bringing intelligence that typically has been reserved for executives or siloed in separate systems and making this data available to all users of your transactional system, so that they can make better and faster decisions in their daily tasks and workflows," said Bennet Yen, VP Product Management, FinancialForce. "For example, a collections agent can now view predictive analytics for revenue to see how the business or departments within the business will perform in the future based on previous historical transactions and data. The collections agent can then alter their collections strategy to ensure that cash flow forecasts and goals for the organization are met."

The latest releases include the following new role-based workspaces:

Fall 2019

Cash Management (FinancialForce Accounting)

Period End Close (FinancialForce Accounting)

ERP System Administration (Foundations)

Resource Manager (Professional Services Automation)

Procurement Manager (Procurement)

Winter 2020

Billing Manager (Billing Central)

Accounts Payable (FinancialForce Accounting)

Order Fulfilment Manager (Order Management)

The latest releases deepen additional capabilities across the FinancialForce suite of products:

Allocations Across Companies

Customers can better allocate expenses and revenue across multiple companies or entities within their organization, reducing the need to manually create intercompany transactions one at a time. This provides increased efficiency and accuracy during period-end processing and reducing reliance on spreadsheets to manage the tasks.

Any and All Revenue Streams

Service-based organizations often have much of their revenue coming from multiple sources, including a combination of services and products. Nevertheless, customers frequently request to receive a single invoice regardless of how many sources are involved. With Consolidated Invoicing, FinancialForce customers can opt to create a single bill from multiple sources including services originating from FinancialForce PSA. Additionally, efficiencies have been improved in Revenue Recognition and Forecasting by allowing a user to execute a single recognition routine for several currencies.

PSA Project Management

Next Generation Gantt makes project management easier and more accessible. Enhancements include functionality to copy/paste tasks with enhanced filtering and custom field support, and the ability to assign multiple resources by hours or percent available. Gantt in Communities allows users to bring customers and partners into projects.

PSA Forecasting

Improve services predictability and accuracy, for the project manager through to the practice lead, leveraging next-generation revenue forecasting. Support for multiple revenue forecasting methods for both fixed fee and T&M work covers the varied needs of global services organizations.

PSA Integrations

New PSA integrations include pre-built connectors for Jira to synchronize work delivery and time logs into the PSA project for project reporting and billing.

Additional Concur integrations allow users to combine and incorporate expenses for multiple projects and assignments into PSA.

