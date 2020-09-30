FinancialForce Expands Further into Europe, Announces New Office to Serve Growing EMEA Customer-base

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, provider of the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation ( PSA ) company, today announced a new European office based in Utrecht, The Netherlands. As FinancialForce's substantial continental European customer-base continues to grow, the company is establishing a dedicated presence staffed with local talent to enable it to better serve these customers, as well as introduce FinancialForce to additional European enterprises.

Heading up the new office will be Alon van Wezel as Regional Vice President for Continental Europe. Van Wezel will be responsible for building a new team across multiple disciplines and shepherding FinancialForce's increased presence within continental Europe.

Van Wezel joins FinancialForce from Oracle, where he served as Senior Director, Europe ERP Solution Consulting, and Senior Sales Director. His 25-year career also includes positions at Salesforce and PeopleSoft.

"I'm excited to join FinancialForce at this time of expansion, spearhead its continued growth in continental Europe, and create a new team with the best and brightest talent in the region," said van Wezel. "Many companies have put expansion plans on hold during the pandemic, but FinancialForce continues to see demand grow. Our ability to connect the front and back office for a 360-degree view of the business--all on the Salesforce platform with its advanced user experience and analytics--has never been more important. The time is right to establish a larger presence in Europe to add even more value to customers here," said van Wezel.

"FinancialForce's customer base in Europe continues to expand," said Stewart Monk, VP and General Manager EMEA. "We want to build on that success, provide better support to customers, and reach more businesses with a dedicated footprint in the region staffed by local talent who understand the market's needs. This is far more than just an office opening and executive appointment; it's a reaffirmation of the value FinancialForce sees in the European market and a commitment to our existing and future customers here. Alon's record of building and leading top performing teams for some of the biggest enterprise tech companies in the world makes him the ideal leader for our ambitious goals."

