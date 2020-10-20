FinancialForce Fall 2020 Release Expands Forecasting, Deepens Insights, and Breaks New Ground with Productivity-Driven User Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, provider of the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation ( PSA ), today announced general availability for its Fall 2020 Release. The major update features new capabilities that advance business insights, agility, and user experiences through dashboards, integrations, and other innovations that take ERP and PSA to the next level to help organizations succeed and grow.

With the Fall Release, FinancialForce applies its latest innovations leveraging Salesforce analytics and Lightning Experience (LEX) to allow organizations to more quickly and accurately forecast, plan, and adapt to changing business needs. Additionally, the Release greatly improves the user experience to help maximize adoption and productivity.

"Our Fall 2020 Release is designed to deliver greater business insights and forecasting capabilities, as well a modern user experience," said Dan Brown, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at FinancialForce. "The need to quickly prepare and adjust forecasts to meet the demands of the market has never been greater. The Fall Release enables organizations to turn on a dime in times of change, while making better and more informed decisions about their cash needs, investments, and expenditures."

The Fall 2020 Release introduces powerful new dashboards for Services Forecasting and Cash Flow Forecasting, equipping teams with predictive capabilities for planning and reporting. Procurement and Inventory Dashboards give teams more power to manage suppliers, control costs, and ensure the right inventory levels. The Fall Release also supports agile billing, helping organizations respond to customer needs while maintaining and protecting cash flow.

"FinancialForce dashboards allow us to easily apply powerful analytics that provide the situational awareness that's crucial to running a business in today's environment," said Sara Curry, Director of Operations and Finance at Interra Global. "Through insight and forecasts, we make better business decisions and can be much more responsive to customers. There are many unforeseeable events and variables that can impact our business. Being agile is about more than surviving disruption. It's a competitive advantage."

Fall 2020 also delivers new features leveraging Salesforce Lightning Experience for a modern user experience that increases productivity, streamlines business processes, speeds onboarding, and drives user adoption. For example, through FinancialForce's new "In Context" Time Entry, organizations gain a continuous view with time-entry that is faster, easier, and more accurate for teams because it collects time right when and where users work, rather than in a separate application.

The Fall 2020 Release also adds three new workspaces: Services Revenue Forecasting, Time and Expense, and Revenue Management. In total, FinancialForce has delivered 13 different workspaces since it debuted them in its Fall 2019 Release, continuing to streamline how users perform their daily tasks and helping them make faster, better decisions. Customers can further configure these workspaces, or create their own, with FinancialForce's Workspace Builder.

"We've used Workspace Builder to create our own workspaces that are customized for our business and our employees' roles," said Greg Howell, President of Flexo Concepts. "We focus a lot of energy on standardizing work and processes in all areas of our business. The workspaces allow us to surface anomalies in these processes and address issues in real time."

The Fall 2020 Release also includes new delivery for FinancialForce Accelerate, our Customer Lifecycle Experience set of solutions that ensure customers receive faster time to value and can take full advantage of new features. This new delivery includes CLX Hub Org Analysis tools to help validate, highlight and proactively resolve potential deployment issues quickly and easily. Improved deployment automation, user management and org setup drives faster time to value. Lastly, new best-practice deployment configurations of FinancialForce applications set customers up for success and growth.

Key features in the Fall 2020 Release:

PSA:

Services Revenue Forecasting Dashboard: Empowers services professionals to shift from static forecast reporting to operational action

Empowers services professionals to shift from static forecast reporting to operational action "In Context" Time Entry: Time entry process is faster and more accurate as time is collected when and where the PSA users are performing their work. This results in less revenue leakage by keeping billable hours from falling through the cracks

Time entry process is faster and more accurate as time is collected when and where the PSA users are performing their work. This results in less revenue leakage by keeping billable hours from falling through the cracks Task Integration with Jira: Extends FinancialForce's Jira Integration well beyond competitive solutions, with integration now available at the Task level

ERP:

Cash Flow Forecasting Dashboard: Provides a detailed forecast of how cash is predicted to move in and out of a company over a given quarter or period

Provides a detailed forecast of how cash is predicted to move in and out of a company over a given quarter or period Procurement and Inventory Dashboards: Procurement managers can identify underperforming suppliers and improve cost control. Inventory Dashboard helps ensure proper inventory levels for order fulfilment

Procurement managers can identify underperforming suppliers and improve cost control. Inventory Dashboard helps ensure proper inventory levels for order fulfilment Agile Billing: Supports the ability to separate charge terms from billing terms, providing more responsiveness to customer needs

Platform:

Embedded Analytics: Enables teams to embed dashboards pre-built with descriptive, and predictive, analytics directly into FinancialForce workspaces and applications, providing specific and role-based insights by use case and within the context of a business flow

Enables teams to embed dashboards pre-built with descriptive, and predictive, analytics directly into FinancialForce workspaces and applications, providing specific and role-based insights by use case and within the context of a business flow Modern UX: Expands on FinancialForce's LEX commitment as the company continues to deliver a modern UX that increases productively and drives user adoption

Expands on FinancialForce's LEX commitment as the company continues to deliver a modern UX that increases productively and drives user adoption New Workspaces: Services Revenue Forecasting, Time and Expense, and Revenue Management

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

SOURCE FinancialForce

Related Links

http://www.financialforce.com

