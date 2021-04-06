FinancialForce Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, the leading customer-centric ERP and #1 professional services automation ( PSA )* business suite, is being awarded the 5-Star rating by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. The top rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

The annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

The FinancialForce Partner Program is built on a high level of collaboration and mutual success with partners in order to better serve customers. FinancialForce backs this commitment by giving partners a complete set of enablement materials, tools, and co-marketing programs, as well as shared rules of engagement to ensure transparency and business alignment. Driving strong business outcomes for partners and resellers, the program also works with VARS and MSPs to provide information to help break into vertical markets, diversify their customer base, and grow revenue streams.

"It is an honor to be recognized with a 5-star rating in CRN's Partner Program Guide," said Aaron Koenderman, VP of Global Partner Strategy, FinancialForce. "We are grateful for the mutual success we achieved in the last year and the value we are offering customers during a challenging time. We have ambitious growth goals across all segments in 2021 and plans are underway to scale our partner ecosystem, especially in the Enterprise space. We look forward to announcing some exciting developments ahead."

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

* Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research's 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; #1 PSA and leader in Accounting by G2.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

