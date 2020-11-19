FinancialForce is the #1 Installed Solution for Professional Services Automation, and for Billing, Invoicing and Collections, According to TSIA 2020 Survey

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , the leading customer-centric ERP and #1 professional services automation ( PSA ) business suite, today announced it leads all competitors as the most installed PSA solution for a third year in a row, and most adopted solution in Billing, Invoicing and Collections category for a second consecutive year, according to a new report released by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA).

As the leading PSA, natively built on Salesforce, FinancialForce PSA provides a complete, customer-centric view for services, featuring personalized analytics and a next-generation user experience. Organizations gain predictability and efficiency for every stage of service delivery, and recently enhanced capabilities for services forecasting equip teams with additional planning and reporting capabilities important in today's business environment.

"The continued recognition within the TSIA 2020 Professional Services Tech Stack Survey underscores not only our strength within the market, but the growing desire from organizations to double down on growth while adapting business models for the services economy," said Tony Kender, Chief Revenue Officer, FinancialForce. "As the world continues to change, every business is becoming customer-centric, and PSA is critical to customer satisfaction and profitability."

The TSIA report also found that both PSA adoption and planned spending among all organizations is on the rise. According to the 2020 survey results, 75% of B2B tech companies now have a PSA system in place. What's more, the study revealed that 55% of respondent organizations are planning new or additional spending on PSA in the next one to two years. Leading the charge are larger organizations with revenues of $1B billion to $10 billion, of which 74% have plans to increase their PSA spending over the next 12-24 months, according to the TSIA survey.

"Professional services teams are turning to 'best of breed' PSA platforms to gain the visibility and agility they need for today and for the future," said John Ragsdale, TSIA Distinguished Vice President, Technology Research. "PSA platforms now come complete with the rich feature set and sophistication, including embedded artificial intelligence, that large global organizations need to boost productivity and increase profitability."

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

SOURCE FinancialForce

Related Links

http://www.financialforce.com

