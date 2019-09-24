FinancialForce Launches Worldwide Reseller Program

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , the #1 Enterprise Professional Services Automation ( PSA ) and only customer-centric ERP (CCERP) cloud solution, announced the launch of its new international channel sales initiative, the FinancialForce Reseller Program. Targeted at value-added resellers who will help expand FinancialForce's market footprint, the program empowers channel sales professionals that are eager to deliver cloud-based, customer-centric ERP solutions to organizations around the world.

The introduction of the Reseller Program represents a significant addition to FinancialForce's existing partner program and global growth strategy. FinancialForce has always partnered with System Integrators (SIs), and these partners are currently delivering more than 50% of all FinancialForce implementations. Now, with the launch of the Reseller Program, partners can sell FinancialForce solutions directly to customers for the very first time.

In addition to service provider and reseller partners, FinancialForce also has a Referral Program that provides commissions to companies that refer and recommend FinancialForce to prospective customers. This program, launched earlier in 2019, already has more than 20 active partners globally.

An initial group of launch partners from the UK, The Netherlands and Australia have already joined the Reseller Program, including Agilyx, Cloudteam, ION and Xenogenix. In particular, FinancialForce is targeting resellers with a demonstrated expertise in ERP and a focus on specific verticals. These resellers are critical to FinancialForce's global expansion efforts and they will be in an excellent position to build profitable, high-growth businesses going forward.

"We are excited to launch the FinancialForce Reseller Program and look forward to engaging with a select number of high-quality organizations to help scale our business," said Jeff Edwards, FinancialForce Vice President Global Channels. "Customers around the world are looking for cloud ERP solutions that can deliver a complete, customer-centric view of their business. By partnering with highly qualified resellers that extend both our geographic reach and out vertical depth, we can better create and meet global demand for our solutions."

FinancialForce customers stand to greatly benefit from the new Reseller Program. Customers can choose from a broader selection of partners with unique and valuable skills as they look to implement, customize and augment their FinancialForce solutions. The program will also help to forge strong partnerships that can deliver enhanced customer-centricity to mutual customers, allowing these companies to streamline data and gain real-time visibility across sales, delivery and finance teams.

The launch of the Reseller Program coincides with today's FinancialForce EMEA Partner Summit. At the Summit, FinancialForce hosted new and existing EMEA partners for a half day of presentations and interactions with FinancialForce senior executives, EMEA Sales leadership, and Partner Marketing.

To further support the Reseller Program, FinancialForce has unveiled a new partner section on its website, where prospective resellers and other partners can learn more about the various partner programs and opportunities offered by FinancialForce.

The FinancialForce Reseller Program represents a compelling business opportunity for entrepreneurial, high-growth companies eager to make their mark in the new service economy. To get started, partners receive competitive discounts, comprehensive training and enablement, marketing assets and sales readiness tools. As a part of the FinancialForce Reseller Program, partners will also have access to the tools they need to rapidly create, configure and integrate new solutions, while leveraging the availability of thousands of apps on the Salesforce AppExchange.

"It is a huge advantage that FinancialForce delivers leading ERP and PSA solutions native to the Salesforce platform, especially as more and more organizations around the world seek to integrate ERP solutions with their Salesforce Cloud solutions," said Gert-Jan ter Weeme, Cloudteam Founding Partner and Managing Consultant. "We have already experienced incredible growth in our services business as a FinancialForce Systems Integrator, and we are thrilled to partner with FinancialForce to resell a complete solution to our customers."

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

