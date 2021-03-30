FinancialForce Names Aaron Koenderman VP of Global Partner Strategy

Koenderman brings a broad array of relevant experience to his role after spending the bulk of his 15-year consulting career at Avanade, an Accenture-Microsoft joint venture. He worked across several roles within the Avanade business during his tenure including large-scale program delivery, client leadership, practice development, direct and channel enterprise sales, and P&L responsibility.

"Aaron is a proven leader with a passion for customer and partner success, and we are thrilled to have him lead this critical area of our business," said Tony Kender, Chief Revenue Officer at FinancialForce. "Since joining FinancialForce in 2020, Aaron has led targeted efforts to build our business across the GSI portfolio. His leadership and direct partnership with the field teams has contributed to meaningful engagement and pipeline development with many leading global organizations over the past 12 months."

Most recently, Koenderman was Vice President of Growth at Connected, a software product development firm where he was responsible for developing client strategy, business growth and helping clients realize the business impact from building better products. "I'm excited to be part of FinancialForce's exceptional team," said Koenderman. "We have ambitious growth goals across all segments and I'm extremely bullish about the potential to scale our partner ecosystem, especially in the Enterprise given the maturity of our product, our sales motions with Salesforce, and the overall market demand for our offerings."

Koenderman received an MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University.

