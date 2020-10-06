FinancialForce Partners with Cloud Coachers to Drive Digital Transformation for Spanish Customers

SAN FRANCISCO and MADRID, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, the #1 Professional Services Automation (PSA) and only customer-centric ERP cloud solution native to the Salesforce platform, today announced a partnership with Cloud Coachers, one of Spain's premier Salesforce-driven IT training and consulting firms. Through the partnership, Cloud Coachers and FinancialForce will work together with regional customers to provide a successful implementation of FinancialForce to give organizations a 360-degree view of their customers and business.

Cloud Coachers joins a growing number of diverse partners in FinancialForce's Partner Network. As a partner, Cloud Coachers has access to implementation tools and training materials to stay current on the latest FinancialForce product releases. In addition, Cloud Coachers brings its own domain experience, having worked closely with Spanish companies to build modern, cloud-based enterprises - on the Salesforce platform. The partnership between FinancialForce and Cloud Coachers further upholds FinancialForce's commitment to the Salesforce platform.

The partnership builds on FinancialForce's presence and investment in the Spanish market, which includes a development center in Granada with ninety-five employees, and specific investments dedicated to localizing FinancialForce for the Spanish market.

"FinancialForce and Cloud Coachers share a commitment to helping Spanish businesses in every industry, of all sizes, succeed in a world of rapid technological change," said Stewart Monk, VP & General Manager EMEA at FinancialForce. "Through this partnership, we will continue to deepen and guide digital transformations as companies navigate the Salesforce ecosystem and embrace the power of FinancialForce's ERP and PSA platform."

"We know the power of the Salesforce platform as a foundational solution for enabling customer success and partnering with FinancialForce to bring its customer-centric ERP and PSA to our customers is a perfect fit," said Fernando Andres of Cloud Coachers. "Our customers are increasingly standardizing on Salesforce to gain the benefits of running their entire business on the leading business cloud platform. Providing a modern ERP solution will allow our customers to fully connect their back and front offices and obtain enhanced business visibility."

FinancialForce is native to the Salesforce platform and leverages Salesforce Einstein and Salesforce Lightning capabilities, providing an enhanced, integrated experience for users. By integrating FinancialForce with Salesforce, Cloud Coachers' customers can drive more nimble teams, better services, and increased customer satisfaction.

Today's announcement builds on the significant success FinancialForce has achieved through its Partner Network, which encompasses a broad network of more than seventy partner consultants in EMEA.

About FinancialForce

