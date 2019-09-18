FinancialForce Powers Vlocity's Rapidly Growing ERP Business Needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, the #1 Enterprise Professional Services Automation ( PSA ) and only customer-centric ERP cloud solution, announced that Vlocity Inc., a leading industry cloud company, has made resource planning and business processes more efficient to scale its rapidly growing global team. Since more than doubling head-count and expanding to over twenty countries, Vlocity now has the ability to roll out new currencies, enabling project expansion all over the world.

"As a customer-centric organization, it's imperative that Vlocity leverage cloud-based tools that can keep up with the demand of our customers undergoing digital transformation, efficiently and effectively," said Amanda Findlay, services operations manager, Vlocity. "Whether these demands involved assigning resources globally, billing, or tracking KPIs, FinancialForce PSA enables us to be nimble and agile, just as we are across the business."

As newer projects are coming into the pipeline, Vlocity is working to unify regions and build out a matrix specifically utilizing FinancialForce PSA as they continue to grow. "Since implementing FinancialForce we are pleased to see Vlocity streamline their business to be able to scale at speed," said Debbie Ashton, FinancialForce founder and senior vice president, strategic customer experience FinancialForce. "Having their focus on the front office, Vlocity is able to be agile and meet their business needs. With over a hundred global projects going on, we see that with FinancialForce PSA, Vlocity is able to manage all of these projects with only one full-time resource; proving to be very cost-effective."

