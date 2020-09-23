FinancialForce Recognized as Best Professional Services Automation Software by G2, Securing #1 Vendor Rankings for Main, Enterprise, and Mid-Market Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , provider of the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation ( PSA ), has once again been named the #1 vendor in G2's Fall 2020 main PSA Grid Report, Enterprise PSA Grid Report, and Mid-Market PSA Grid Report. These rankings are based on hundreds of customer ratings across products and services, and draw from reviews by verified users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website.

This quarter, FinancialForce also earned the #1 rating for Enterprise Usability, and was singled out for Best Meeting the Requirements of SMBs.

"We are grateful to our customers for once again making us #1 across G2's professional services automation grids," said Tony Kender, Chief Revenue Officer, FinancialForce. "Our ratings reflect our commitment to delivering the most powerful PSA suite, allowing our customers to transform their businesses by managing services on a single cloud-based platform. Our #1 rating for Enterprise Usability and top placement in Meeting SMB Requirements underscore our product leadership and track record with customers of all sizes."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

High Praise from Customers

Highlights from recent FinancialForce PSA customer reviews on G2 include:

Maintain order and closely monitor the business - "FinancialForce PSA allows me to visualize the most important segments of the company, be it the payment of employees or all financial processes. It allows me to monitor any problem or circumstance that happens in the company at any time."

- "FinancialForce PSA allows me to visualize the most important segments of the company, be it the payment of employees or all financial processes. It allows me to monitor any problem or circumstance that happens in the company at any time." Excellent integration with the Salesforce platform - "I like that FinancialForce is native to Salesforce.com platform. I like the flexibility to customize screens and fields that Project Managers, Consultants, PMOs, Finance, and Professional Services Operations groups see. I like that FinancialForce Product Managers listen to their users and move enhancements into releases in a fairly short time frame compared to other companies."

You can view the G2 rankings at this link , as well as learn more about Professional Services Automation in the SPI Benchmark report.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

