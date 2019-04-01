FinancialForce Recognized as PSA and Accounting Software Leader by G2 Crowd

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , the #1 Enterprise Professional Services Automation ( PSA ) and the only customer-centric ERP ( CCERP ) cloud solution announced that it was recognized as the top-scoring Leader in multiple G2 Crowd Spring 2019 reports. Ranking highly across the board, including for ease of use, customer satisfaction and market presence, FinancialForce was the only vendor in the Leaders quadrant in the Professional Services Automation Enterprise Grid and the only Leader for both Accounting and PSA in the Mid-Market.

G2 Crowd, an online B2B software review platform, ranks products and vendors in an industry Grid and index based on reviews gathered from its online community of software users, as well as data collected from social networks and other online resources. The G2 Crowd review platform leverages more than 650,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month.

"FinancialForce is honored to be recognized at the top-ranked Leader in the G2 Crowd Spring '19 reports for both our PSA and Accounting applications," said Bennet Yen, vice president, Product Management at FinancialForce. "There is no greater validation than hearing from real customers who are successfully running their businesses with our market-leading solutions. We are delighted to again be awarded the top spot thanks to reviews from scores of satisfied users."

Multiple analyst firms, including IDC and SPI Research, have already ranked FinancialForce as a leading enterprise solution. This latest recognition from G2 Crowd serves as an important endorsement from customers who agree that FinancialForce is a top pacesetter and innovator in the industry.

The G2 Crowd Spring 2019 reports provide additional, independent credibility that FinancialForce is uniquely positioned to deliver best-in-class capabilities for financial management and professional services automation. FinancialForce was recognized by G2 Crowd in the following categories:

The only Leader in the PSA Enterprise Grid

In the Leaders quadrant in the PSA Mid-Market Grid

In the Leaders quadrant in the overall PSA Grid

In the Leaders quadrant in the Accounting Mid-Market grid

The only vendor in Leaders quadrant for both Accounting and PSA in Mid-Market

The only vendor in Leaders quadrant for both Accounting and PSA in Mid-Market that is built natively on the Salesforce Platform

