FinancialForce Recognized for Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec, 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , the leading customer-centric ERP and #1 professional services automation (PSA)* business suite, today announced it was recognized for excellence in Innovation at the 2020 Trailblazer Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards, showcasing leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem.

FinancialForce received the Trailblazer Score Award for ISV Partner Innovation. FinancialForce's continued focus on the Salesforce ecosystem has allowed it to offer industry leading* cloud ERP and PSA solutions to one of the largest and strongest networks of companies in the world. FinancialForce allows customers to connect the front and back office and increase business visibility and agility on the Salesforce platform.

"It's inspiring to see Partner Innovation Award winners such as FinancialForce drive customer success and business transformations by managing services on a single cloud-based platform," said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. "Now more than ever, companies need to accelerate their digital transformations—and trusted partners can elevate success for customers across industries."

"In addition to thanking Salesforce, we extend deep appreciation to our customers as we continue to introduce new capabilities and updates based on their input," said Scott Brown, President and CEO of FinancialForce. "I'd also like to acknowledge our partners in the Salesforce ecosystem, who work with us hand-in-hand to deliver customer success across the business lifecycle.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

*Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research's 2020 PS Maturity™ Benchmark ; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; #1 PSA and leader in Accounting by G2.

