FinancialForce Spring 2019 PSA Release Empowers Service Professional to Maximize Project Profitability and Deliver a Predictable Business

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, the highest customer-rated Professional Services Automation (PSA) cloud solution for enterprise organizations according to G2 Crowd , announced the general availability of its Spring 2019 PSA Release. The Release features significant functionality improvements, including enhanced service forecasting and analytics, an interactive project manager workspace with embedded analytics, and enhancements to planner filters. A beta release of the next-generation GANTT to manage projects at granular levels is also available.

"Our Spring 2019 PSA Release is designed to help services-driven companies maximize their profitability and keep customers happy," said Lori Ellsworth, FinancialForce Vice President, Product Management. "Whether it's keeping projects on time or reports up to date, the new Release brings greater efficiency to every stage of service delivery, enabling service organization to accelerate growth."

Key features of the Spring 2019 PSA Release include:

Enhanced Service Forecasting and Analytics Powered by Einstein

The Spring 2019 PSA Release offers a newly designed, interactive service revenue forecasting experience with at-a-glance visibility through a single lens into opportunity and project revenue data. In addition, users now have system override to reflect known risk and upside within the forecast. This is coupled with the new Forecasting Analytics Dashboard powered by Einstein Analytics. No other PSA vendor offers this detailed forecast and flexibility.

Next Generation GANTT (Beta)

The Spring PSA Release includes the beta release of our next-gen GANTT for faster, more efficient management of complex projects down to the task level. The GANTT features enhanced power for work breakdown structures (WBS) and percent allocation across project tasks.

New Project Manager Workspace

Project managers will enjoy the new Project Manager Workspace that provides insights and quick access to their specific projects including key metrics and embedded, predictive project margin dashboards leveraging new time series reporting capabilities.

PSA-to-Concur Connector

The Spring Release offers the general availability of the FinancialForce PSA-to-Concur Connector, powered by the FinancialForce Integration Hub. This out-of-the-box integration with the SAP Concur expense platform will facilitate accurate project profitability and timely invoicing.

Mobile Expenses via Salesforce

FinancialForce's new mobile expense application enables fast, easy capture of receipts and related expenses via Salesforce on any mobile device. The ability to create and manage expenses with an image will result in faster more accurate expense entry.

Enhanced Planner Filter

The Spring 2019 PSA Release features enhancements designed and built to make resource management even more efficient. This new experience empowers resource managers to staff more quickly along with the ability to save multiple filters and apply new filter types. These latest enhancements build upon FinancialForce's previous investments in resource management to offer added flexibility and proactive planning capabilities for meeting requirements of professional and enterprise organizations of any size.

A Modern, Personalized User Experience with Salesforce Lightning

The Spring 2019 Release marks an important milestone in FinancialForce's commitment to deliver modern and intuitive user experience, fully optimized for today's agile, customer-centric organization. This latest release further leverages the Salesforce Lightning development framework to deliver a modern, cohesive design that empowers users to personalize their experience across our applications.

