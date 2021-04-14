FinancialForce Spring 2021 Release Unlocks Customer Insights and Enriches ERP and PSA for the Evolving Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , the leading customer-centric ERP and #1 professional services automation ( PSA )* business suite, today announced general availability for its Spring 2021 Release. New capabilities include the much anticipated Customer Engagement capability and other features that deliver a modern customer experience, more powerful intelligence, automation, and agility.

"CEOs are prioritizing digital transformation to improve strategic decisions and productivity while maintaining the fast pace of the last year," said Dan Brown, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at FinancialForce. "Our Spring 2021 Release is designed to support the evolving enterprise and provide the agility and adaptability organizations need to meet the demands of the market. We are excited for the potential to supercharge ERP and PSA and help organizations be truly customer-centric."

Unlocking Customer Insights

The new Customer Engagement capability reveals for the first time the customer's impact on revenue and profitability from all revenue streams--product, services, and subscriptions--in a single view. Customer Engagement combines information from every stage of the customer journey, and the consolidated view provides new, real-time understanding of customer lifetime value.

The Customer Engagement feature brings new insights to light through a portfolio view of projects, a timeline view across key activities, financial analysis across the portfolio, and streamlined backend processes like billing. Additionally, it allows organizations to determine--and help their customers understand--the sum of the costs or obligations for a customer across the entire solution or set of projects.

Modern Experience

Important updates in the Spring Release advance a modern customer experience using the power of Salesforce Lightning to speed adoption and ROI for customers. Users gain a consistent experience across FinancialForce business-critical applications--including PSA, Order and Inventory Management, Accounting. This release also includes a new configurable navigation component that provides an intuitive, consistent, and familiar navigation experience within each app and between all FinancialForce solutions.

Customer experience goes beyond user experience, and FinancialForce delivers investments to its Accelerate Customer Lifecycle Experience solutions to ensure customer success. User access is more secure than ever with enhancements to CLX Hub. The CLX Implementation Space dashboard adds intelligent troubleshooting, and the PreFlightCheck feature speeds and eases implementations.

Enterprise Agility

Business agility is another key focus in Spring. FinancialForce users can automate service delivery best practices using Next Best Action. FinancialForce's new intelligent staffing feature instantly evaluates skills and availability across regions, practices and groups, and produces a stack-ranked result set. These enhancements help organizations consistently implement best practices and quickly identify and assign the best resource.

"As Hyland continues to grow our global footprint, making expeditious and high quality resource assignments at scale is critical to both our company and our customers' success," said Rob Niehaus, Vice President, Global Services, Hyland. "Intelligent staffing through PSA will accelerate our time to staff, enable scale, and ultimately provide the best possible experience for our customers."

Running a Service Business

To help support modern businesses, FinancialForce introduces a new Financial Report Builder that allows users to easily personalize their financial statements and create calculations "on the fly." The Revenue Schedules update provides a view into future revenue that can be used in reporting and analytics. Additionally, Multi-X enhancements speed period-end close for companies with multiple entities, multiple currencies, and other complex requirements.

"The investments that FinancialForce is making to streamline business processes and activities across legal entities is a real time-saver for Industrial Software Solutions," said Oliver Hansen, Director of Accounting, Industrial Software Solutions. "It's exciting to see that FinancialForce listens to customer requests and is incorporating capabilities to support the needs of our growing business."

Key features in the Spring 2021 Release:

ERP:

Modern Experience: Inventory Management, Accounting and Billing have all been enhanced with Salesforce Lightning to promote ease of use and increase efficiency.

Inventory Management, Accounting and Billing have all been enhanced with Salesforce Lightning to promote ease of use and increase efficiency. Greater Scale for Complex Organizations: These new enhancements dramatically improve "days to close" for finance teams with multiple companies and currencies:

o Multi-Company Currency Revaluation

o Automated Eliminations

o Multi-Company Period Close

These new enhancements dramatically improve "days to close" for finance teams with multiple companies and currencies: o Multi-Company Currency Revaluation o Automated Eliminations o Multi-Company Period Close Revenue Schedules: Provide a view into future revenue to be recognized that can be leveraged for reporting and analytics, reducing revenue close cycles.

Provide a view into future revenue to be recognized that can be leveraged for reporting and analytics, reducing revenue close cycles. Next Generation Financial Reporting: Users can combine flexibility with power by quickly and easily creating financial statements from scratch or template while choosing any Einstein data set as a source.

PSA:

Modern Experience: Powered by Salesforce Lightning, Resource Management, Project Management, and Time & Expense have been enhanced to deliver a modern experience that drives productivity and adoption.

Powered by Salesforce Lightning, Resource Management, Project Management, and Time & Expense have been enhanced to deliver a modern experience that drives productivity and adoption. Intelligent Staffing: Enables faster and more informed decisions through additional automation in the project staffing process.

Enables faster and more informed decisions through additional automation in the project staffing process. Prescriptive Actions with NBA: Organizations can automate service delivery best practices with Next Best Action (NBA).

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

*Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research's 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; #1 PSA and leader in Accounting by G2.

SOURCE FinancialForce

Related Links

http://www.financialforce.com

