Finario Capital Planning Software Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready

DARIEN, Conn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finario , a leading provider of capital planning solutions for the modern enterprise today announced it will offer its Capex software in the Coupa App Marketplace , connecting businesses with certified, pre-built solutions. Coupa Software certified Finario for use within the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform, its cloud-based platform empowering companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to make smarter spending decisions.

With the integration, Coupa users will appreciate the ability to be involved earlier and more collaboratively in the capital planning process, and to apply their expertise over a higher percentage of capital spend. For Finario users, bringing business spend management earlier into the process will help to streamline the budgeting and approval process, as well as to ensure that forecasts are built with the best insight and data from suppliers and other sources.

"With change and disruption so prevalent in today's business environment, the need for agile decision making and forecast accuracy has never been more important," said Roger Goulart, executive vice president of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. "By helping customers connect business spend management to Capex, users will have the control, insights and reporting they need. We're proud to have Finario on the Coupa App Marketplace to give our customers even more visibility into capital spending and create a single source of truth to help drive growth."

As a certified CoupaLink solution, Finario meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Partner Program and is available in the Coupa App Marketplace . The CoupaLink Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spend and reducing business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

"Connecting Finario into the Coupa Business Spend Management Platform provides the tools and insights needed to optimize capital investment decisions, ensure sound compliance and drive performance improvement," said Bob Fitzgerald, SVP Sales & Alliances at Finario. "We're proud to be a trusted CoupaLink technology partner, and look forward to working together with the common goal of helping every customer optimize their business spend."

About Finario

Finario is the purpose-built capital planning solution that provides a single source of truth required for intelligent Capex decisions and accurate capital project forecasts. Leading companies worldwide rely on its cloud platform to secure and share this critical data for real-time financial process synchronization across the enterprise. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Darien, Connecticut. Learn more at Finario.com.

