Finastra and InfoTech help NBP to modernize trade finance operations and boost growth

Finastra's Fusion Trade Innovation solution enables lower transaction costs and superior user experience for NBP customers

KARACHI, Pakistan and SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has today announced that NBP (National Bank of Pakistan) has implemented Finastra's Fusion Trade Innovation solution to power its trade finance operations. InfoTech (Pvt) Ltd., a leading systems integrator and Finastra's exclusive authorized and certified reseller in Pakistan, led the deal and implemented the solution, which will enable NBP to lower transaction costs and provide corporate customers with a superior user experience.

"In the digital age it is important to have the right systems in place to give customers the best possible experience, so digital transformation has been a key priority for us," said Imran Farooqui, SEVP & Group Chief, Operations, NBP. "Having already built a relationship with Finastra and InfoTech, we are confident in their industry-leading offerings and the ongoing service they provide after implementation. Fusion Trade Innovation will give us the tools we need to modernize, future-proof and ultimately grow our business."

Finastra's end-to-end working capital solution, Fusion Trade Innovation, is the industry's leading booking engine. It includes capabilities for frictionless trade and supply chain finance, including buyer and seller loans, letters of credit, collections, guarantees, and government support for export credit and SME loans. Fusion Trade Innovation gives banks control with a development toolkit that enables them to deliver change themselves, all within a solution that is maintained by Finastra. This future-proofing feature provides a more predictable total cost of ownership and enables banks to maintain a clear upgrade path.

"Increasing complexity, regulatory changes and cost of capital mean that efficient trade and supply chain finance management has never been more important. In this environment, banks that are constrained by legacy infrastructures, disjointed processes and fragmented transactional views will struggle to successfully grow their businesses," said Manish Joshi, Managing Director, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific at Finastra. "Fusion Trade Innovation is a comprehensive, modern solution that overcomes these challenges and we look forward to helping NBP take its trade finance business to a new level."

"InfoTech is delighted to spearhead this implementation at Pakistan's largest public sector bank," said Asim Haque, Vice President, Banking Services Business Unit, InfoTech. "We were able to automate NBP's trade operations nationwide, which were previously managed manually. Integrating this with the core, treasury and SWIFT not only gives NBP 360-degree visibility of its trade transactions, but has also managed to reduce operational costs. We look forward to helping NBP to grow its business further with Finastra's solutions."

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched

the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com

About InfoTech

Established in 1995, InfoTech is a System Integrator and Software company with specialized focus on Financial & Capital Markets, GovTech (G2B & G2C Services), RegTech (Regulations, Compliances, Fraud Detection) and Connected Governments. Over 600 professionals remain busy serving our clients with end-to-end solutions through a network of 6 offices. InfoTech's products and services offer a blend of technology, domain expertise, and change consulting expertise to deliver results at rapid speed and low delivery risk. ISO 9001 and 27001 certifications along with CMMI Level 3 software development standards ensure world-class quality of product and solutions, and its global presence in multiple countries empowers InfoTech to develop strong delivery channels and post implementation support regionally. For more information, connect with InfoTech at [email protected] or visit www.infotechgroup.com

