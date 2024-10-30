Finastra extends strategic partnership with DXC Luxoft and RightClick Solutions to offer best-in-class managed services for Summit customers

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global provider of financial services software applications, together with DXC Luxoft, a global banking and capital markets consulting and services provider and RightClick Solutions, a leading provider of specialized consultancy services and test automation tools, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver best-in-class managed services.

This collaboration will accelerate strategic outcomes and de-risk managed services delivery for Finastra's treasury and capital markets clients by combining a best-in-class joint managed service offering with highly skilled resources and capabilities in specific geographies. It will deliver improved operational efficiency for end users that complement Finastra's technology by bringing deep implementation strengths and expertise, run and maintenance services including lifecycle coverage for support and system ever-greening.

With an initial focus on Finastra Summit users, the service offering will soon extend to other Finastra treasury and capital markets (TCM) solutions. Finastra's Summit offers a comprehensive core trading solution for capital markets, supporting business growth, improving straight-through processing, and reducing time to market.

"With this new partnership, Finastra's new and existing customers can focus on delivering strategic change while optimizing day-to-day activity in a managed service model. DXC Luxoft's deep capital markets and systems engineering pedigree complements RightClick's strong Summit expertise and QA and automation accelerators. Together, we offer clients an end-to-end capability to derive maximum business value from their Summit instance," said Rob Easter, Global Head, Revenue, BFSI DXC Luxoft.

DXC Luxoft supports clients in solving complex technology problems with a combination of Capital Markets domain experience and a global team of senior engineering talent. The Managed Services model drives enhanced delivery performance and optimized costs across infrastructure, application maintenance and upgrade efforts while modernizing the estate and making the best use of cloud. Clients benefit from a trusted partner taking care of the 'run-the-bank', whilst focusing their key talent on delivering value to their customers.

Cristina Pene, Co-Founder and COO at RightClick, said, "Having worked with Finastra's Summit for many years, we are excited to join forces with DXC Luxoft and Finastra to deliver an unparalleled managed services solution for Summit and Finastra's TCM clients. By combining RightClick's extensive Summit expertise and our powerful test automation tools, with Finastra's financial solutions, and DXC Luxoft's strong experience in cloud hosting and managed services, we can offer our clients the best of all worlds."

RightClick Solutions specializes in Summit application services and test automation. It brings subject matter experts and tools to manage consistent reliable change delivery. With decades of experience in the treasury and capital markets space, RightClick Solutions allows clients to focus on strategic initiatives while ensuring their systems are secure, stable, and fully optimized.

Luc Hovhannessian, Chief Revenue Officer, Treasury and Capital Markets Business Unit at Finastra, said, "This new match is exciting for Finastra as it enables a cloud-first approach, which we champion. Both DXC Luxoft and RightClick are experts in their fields and together they help to strengthen our Summit delivery. Joining our partner ecosystem and engaging in our Open Finance vision, the companies bring significant benefits to accelerate and enhance deployment of our leading capital markets technology."

