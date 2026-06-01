Finastra Helps Lenders Turn More Applicants Into Borrowers with New Analytics Tool

Data Insights 2.0 delivers clear, actionable insights to reduce application abandonment and improve conversion for banks and credit unions

ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced the launch of Data Insights 2.0, a powerful analytics solution designed to help mortgage lenders convert more applications into funded loans by turning complex data into decision-ready insights. Available for Originate Mortgagebot, the solution enables banks and credit unions to understand performance benchmarks against peers, identify root causes of friction, and take targeted action to improve outcomes.

Data Insights 2.0 gives lenders a precise view of how borrowers move through the mortgage application process and exactly where and why they drop off. Instead of relying on fragmented reports or assumptions, lenders can pinpoint performance gaps and act with confidence.

The solution includes peer and industry benchmarking based on anonymized data from more than 1,000 mortgage originators, enabling lenders to assess their performance against the market. With full drill-down capabilities and export functionality, teams can move from insight to action quickly.

"We knew we were losing applicants at specific points in our process, but we couldn't figure out why," said Brenda Stoerkel, Vice President, Mortgage Production Manager at United Bank. "Data Insights showed us exactly where the process was breaking down. By fixing our mobile experience, and adjusting our communication timing, we saw our completion rates improve. Having the right information to make better decisions makes both our operations and our borrower experience stronger."

For borrowers, this means fewer roadblocks. When lenders can quickly identify where their process creates friction, whether it's a confusing form, a slow response time, or a clunky mobile experience, the process becomes faster, clearer and more efficient. The result is improved approval timelines, clearer communication, and a smoother experience overall. It also delivers the metrics that matter, including application of exit points, conversion rates, borrower demographics, credit score distributions, loan-to-value ratios, and point-of-sale underwriting data.

"Lenders have access to a considerable amount of data, but they need real insights to help them optimize their business," said Rick Foresta, Chief Product Officer for Lending at Finastra. "We built Data Insights 2.0 to cut through the noise. It tells you what's actually happening in your mortgage pipeline and what you should do about it to make it easier for people to buy homes."

Key capabilities include:

Real-time application exit point tracking and conversion analysis

Insights into borrower demographic profiles and credit score distribution Channel performance metrics and submission timing analysis

Geographic heat maps of applications activity

Peer benchmarking against industry standards to provide market context

Easy-to-action dashboards with full drill-down and export capabilities

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit https://www.finastra.com/ or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Finastra