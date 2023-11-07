Finatical Software Joins QuickBooks Online App Store, Offering Automated Financial Reporting with Seamless Excel Integration

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finatical Software, a leading financial reporting and analytics solutions provider, is proud to announce that its flagship product, Flash Reports, has been officially listed on the QuickBooks Online App Store. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Finatical Software, bringing advanced Excel-based financial reporting & modeling capabilities to QuickBooks Online users.

Flash Reports is a dynamic Excel-based financial reporting and analysis application that empowers small businesses with actionable insights. Its user-friendly interface and robust features simplify financial data, making it easier for users to make informed decisions. Now, with integration into the QuickBooks Online ecosystem, users can seamlessly harness the power of Flash Reports to enhance their financial analysis.

One key feature that sets Flash Reports apart is its ability to build and automate reports directly in Microsoft Excel. This capability allows users to leverage familiar tools and workflows while still accessing the advanced reporting capabilities of Flash Reports. By combining the strengths of Excel with the analytical power of Flash Reports, businesses can generate customized reports tailored to their unique needs.

Chris Meyer, Chief Revenue Officer of Finatical Software, expressed his excitement about the listing, saying, "Our integration with QuickBooks Online not only extends the reach of Flash Reports but also provides users with a seamless experience. Building reports, budgets, forecasts, and analyzing results directly in Microsoft Excel is a game-changer, as it allows businesses to work with data and automate their processes in a comfortable and familiar way."

Shaun Pendrigh, Chief Technology Officer at Finatical Software, highlighted the technical excellence behind the integration: "Our team has put significant effort into ensuring the integration with QuickBooks Online is seamless and secure. We understand the importance of data integrity and user-friendly interfaces. Excel integration enhances the versatility of Flash Reports and simplifies financial data analysis for our users."

For more information about Flash Reports and to find it in the QuickBooks Online Appstore select QuickBooks Online Appstore

About Finatical Software:

Finatical Software simplifies financial data analysis for businesses using QuickBooks Online. Our flagship product, Flash Reports, seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Excel, offering powerful yet user-friendly tools to enhance financial reporting and decision-making. Explore more at www.finaticalsoftware.com.

Contact:

Chris Meyer

Chief Revenue Officer

Finatical Software

[email protected]

(412) 478 8284

SOURCE Finatical Software