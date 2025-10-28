Finatical Software Unveils Powerful New Excel Reporting Enhancements for QuickBooks Online Users

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finatical Software, the real-time Excel-based reporting solution for QuickBooks Online users, today announced a significant product release featuring expanded report template options, new multi-entity reporting, refreshable and customizable dashboards, and functionality specifically for nonprofit organizations. The updates come as Finatical continues to experience record growth among fractional CFOs, QBO consultants, and accounting firms who rely on Excel for reporting and decision-making.

Empowering CFOs and Finance Teams with Live Excel Reporting

Finatical Intro Video

Finatical Software's Excel Add-in connects directly to QuickBooks Online, allowing users to refresh live data with a single click — no manual exports required. The latest release adds significant "out of the box" reporting options for users that save time and make it easy to get started in minutes.

"Finance teams are increasingly looking to maximize the tools they already know — especially Excel," said Chris Meyer, Founder and Chief Customer Success Officer of Finatical Software. "With these new enhancements, we're helping CFOs and accounting advisors get real-time QuickBooks Online data live in Microsoft Excel, build new reports in seconds, and spend their time on insights that deliver value, instead of data cleanup."

Highlights of the New Release

Enhanced Multi-Entity Reporting: Link and consolidate multiple QuickBooks Online entities directly within Excel, with built-in support for eliminations and combined reporting.

Link and consolidate multiple QuickBooks Online entities directly within Excel, with built-in support for eliminations and combined reporting. Industry Templates and Template Builder: Quickly create and customize popular reports for industries such as Construction and Nonprofits.

Quickly create and customize popular reports for industries such as Construction and Nonprofits. Reusable, Refreshable Dashboards: Generate an attractive, refreshable and customizable dashboard in seconds with important KPIs, charts and graphs.

Generate an attractive, refreshable and customizable dashboard in seconds with important KPIs, charts and graphs. New FP&A Category: Refreshable templates for performing comparisons, analyzing trends and identifying exceptions at a glance.

Customer Momentum and Market Adoption

Finatical's growth reflects a broader shift among finance professionals who want to modernize reporting without abandoning Excel. The company reports exponential growth driven by strong adoption from fractional CFO firms and accounting advisors serving multiple small-business clients.

One customer says Finatical's software is the best work purchase she has ever made. "I'm a nonprofit CFO, and I use this app for all of my clients. I can update my finance committee, leadership, and board reports by changing one date in Excel, and then my P&L and Balance Sheet reports are updated to that date... I probably saved at least 10 hours for each client, each report cycle. AMAZING."

Bridging the Gap Between QuickBooks and Excel

As finance leaders seek real-time visibility into company performance, Finatical Software delivers the missing link: live, flexible reporting built on the tool they already trust - Excel.

"With every release, we're helping finance professionals turn Excel into a live decision-making platform," added Chris Meyer. "That's what today's CFOs expect — instant answers, accurate data, and total control."

About Finatical Software

Based in Durham, North Carolina, Finatical Software provides real-time financial reporting and analysis for QuickBooks Online, directly in Excel. Designed for fractional CFOs, finance consultants, and accounting firms, Finatical enables users to refresh live data, consolidate entities, and eliminate manual exports and rekeying.

To learn more or start a free trial, visit www.finaticalsoftware.com or follow Finatical Software on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Melissa Neal

Finatical Software

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 412-478-8284

SOURCE Finatical Software