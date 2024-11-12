Finaya Unveils Nationwide Homeownership Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finaya is proud to announce the launch of its all-new Homeownership platform – an all-inclusive resource that guides customers through the homeownership journey between buying and selling their home. These essential tools and services are designed to support them at every stage of this journey.

Finaya is also proud to announce the nationwide rollout of its end-to-end homeownership marketplace, encompassing real-estate, mortgage, title, insurance and other home related services.

Finaya Homeownership Marketplace now Nationwide! Post this

Consistent with Finaya's mission to empower and enable consumers at every stage of the homeownership life cycle, the Finaya Homeownership platform is a one-stop destination for everything homeowners need to manage, optimize and thrive in their homes. From providing rich and current information about home values and property conditions, to finding helpful repair and remodeling providers, to shopping for and securing the right insurance, the platform simplifies the process, making it more accessible, convenient and efficient. By persisting property and customer data through the homeownership life cycle, the Homeownership platform also makes it far easier to complete follow-on transactions such as refinancing or selling a home in a much more frictionless manner.

"In between buying and selling a home comes homeownership, a phase that is quite decoupled from real estate and mortgage industry transactions," said Naren Nath, CEO of Finaya. "Our platform is designed to bridge this gap and provide users with the tools and support they need to navigate every aspect of homeownership, while substantially reducing friction for refinancing, home equity, insurance, remodeling, repair, and other home-related service providers."

Key Features of the Finaya Homeownership Platform:

- Buying Your Home: Begin your search with a clear understanding of your home and financing needs. Utilize Finaya's nationwide online real estate listings, apps, and other resources to find homes that match your criteria. Consider the community, schools, local amenities, and other factors that are important to you.

- Home and neighborhood insights: Gain insights and guidance on current home values, home details, and neighborhood details including schools and safety conditions. This section offers a wealth of resources to help you navigate the complexities of owning and managing a home.

- Property condition and maintenance needs: The platform provides in-depth maintenance details and conditions, including a property condition score called PICO, tailored for each home at each season or time of the year. Here, homeowners can find a wealth of information such as conditions of roof or heater systems, and be automatically connected with qualified repair or remodeling service providers.

- Selling Your Property: Ready to move on to your next chapter? Finaya's Homeownership platform provides all home related information to its comprehensive listing services and expert support to help you sell your property with confidence and ease.

- Refinancing Your Mortgage: Finaya's Homeownership platform simplifies the mortgage process by auto-filling home and home owner details and offering a range of options tailored to your unique financial situation. Our platform connects you with the right mortgage, the right refinancing, or the right home equity loan to make homeownership more accessible and affordable.

- Protecting Your Home: Choose from personalized homeowners insurance or home warranty plans to safeguard your home. Through our network of premier partners, we ensure that your investment is well-protected, giving you peace of mind.

Finaya's expansion into homeownership underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive financial solutions tailored to the needs of our customers. By simplifying complex processes and offering best-in-class services, Finaya empowers individuals to turn their optimal homeownership dreams into reality.

Finaya is dedicated to delivering simple, transparent, and personalized financial solutions for individuals and families. Our suite of tools helps users navigate life's financial challenges with ease, from budgeting and saving to managing debt and investing in their future.

For more information, visit https://www.finaya.com.

